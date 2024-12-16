Belvedere 10! A Striking statement of Opulence and Luxury

Belvedere Vodka released a new icon as it launched Belvedere 10, a spirit of flawless character. Encased in a striking, sculpted bottle, this singular product is a statement of opulence that delivers liquid brilliance. Belvedere 10 is exceptionally rare and is crafted from the single harvest of one rye field alone. So smooth it demands to be enjoyed neat or over ice.

The unveiling of Belvedere 10 was marked by an exclusive launch event at Mako Lagos on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The high-profile gathering drew an exclusive guest list of some of Nigeria’s influential personalities, including high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, media luminaries, and luxury lifestyle connoisseurs. Guests arrived on a red carpet adorned with a breathtaking display of the Belvedere 10 bottle, setting the tone for an evening of unmatched elegance.

The event offered a multisensory experience inspired by the artistry lying behind Belvedere 10. Attendees enjoyed bespoke cocktails crafted by renowned mixologists. Guests savoured a curated tasting session highlighting the spirit’s smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and dark cacao. Live music performance set the mood. Immersive installations, mirroring the bottle’s chiselled facets and diamond-like sparkle, served as a stunning backdrop for the evening.

Paying tribute to Belvedere Vodka’s origins, Belvedere 10 is inspired by the vodka-making process perfected in 1910, the year the distillery was first established. The spirit is crafted with meticulous attention to detail: one rye, one farm, one field, one harvest.

Each bottle begins with a single harvest of organic Diamond Rye, grown on an estate in northeast Poland. The vodka undergoes a ten-step creation process including distillation and a unique ten-month resting period, resulting in an extraordinary velvety texture and complex flavour profile.

With Belvedere 10, taste, vision and mastery collide in one flawless performance’ comments Francois Xavier Desplancke, President and CEO of Belvedere Vodka. Capturing the unedited, uncompromising mood of modern culture, Belvedere 10 and its stunning bottle are simplistic in its purity, yet architecturally magnificent. From field to bottle, the rare organic Diamond Rye shines through every single step behind the creation of this opulent liquid.

The bottle itself is a masterpiece of design, a modern icon of brutalist elegance that celebrates the liquid it holds. It stands at an extravagant ten levels tall, in tribute to the liquid’s meticulous 10-step creation process. The white hue reflects the spirit’s purity, while its chiselled facets give a diamond-like sparkle – a nod to the precious organic Diamond Rye used to make the spirit.

Expect to see Belvedere 10 paraded, savoured and adored at the world’s most luxury venues, premieres, and after-parties. As the sun sets and its bottle gleams brilliantly, Belvedere 10’s smooth notes of coconut, vanilla and rich, dark cacao will be best enjoyed poured neat and chilled – or on the rocks.

