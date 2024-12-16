She Did It! 34-Year-Old Angélique Angarni-Filopon Breaks Age Barriers to Become Miss France 2025

At 34 years old, Angélique Angarni-Filopon has made history as the first ever contestant over the age of 30 to win the Miss France crown. Her win comes after the pageant’s rules were changed in 2022 to allow women over 24, as well as married women and mothers, to compete.

At the Miss France pageant, which took place on Saturday, December 14, the flight attendant from Martinique shattered sterotypes and proved that age is no barrier to dreams

Angélique’s journey to this moment is as compelling as her historic win. Back in 2011, she was a 20-year-old first runner-up in the Miss Martinique competition. Thirteen years later, she returned to the Miss France stage with a renewed determination ready to defy societal expectations and claim the title.

Speaking on her win, Angélique shared,

In 2011, I was a 20-year-old first runner-up in the Miss Martinique competition. Today, at 34, I stand before you representing Martinique, its diaspora, and all the women who’ve ever been told it’s too late.

This year’s Miss France pageant was more than just about beauty; it was a celebration of inclusivity and diversity like never before. Over 30 contestants from various fields, including doctors and dentists, competed in rounds that showcased swimsuits, regional costumes, and elegant ballgowns.

Her win also aligns with a broader trend in global pageantry. Just over the weekend, Nwajagu Samuel Chinemerem became the first Nigerian and African to win the Mister International title. Together, these milestones highlight a growing movement toward greater representation and inclusivity.

Enjoy a short video of Angélique‘s first hours as Miss France 2025 below

