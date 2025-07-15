Connect with us

Beauty

These Post-Birthday Photos of Chlöe Bailey Are Giving Major Fashion Inspiration

We’re loving these gorgeous post-birthday photos of Chlöe Bailey. Her high-fashion look is all about confidence, creativity and style.
Chlöe Bailey isn’t done blessing us with gorgeous looks this July. After marking her birthday on 1 July with some dreamy photos, the singer has shared a new set of pictures – and they’re every bit as striking. This time, she steps into full high-fashion mode, wearing a sculpted dress that feels like a piece of art.

The dress is a bold, body-hugging design with sheer mesh panels creating daring cutouts and negative space. Parts of the fabric carry a textured, almost painted effect, giving it an artistic edge. The deep V-neckline and asymmetrical hemline add to its sculptural feel, the kind of look you’d expect to see on a red carpet or in a glossy fashion spread.

Her styling keeps things sleek and polished. Her locs are pulled into a neat high topknot, and her makeup is perfectly refined, with defined eyes and softly glossed lips. Layered jewellery – bracelets and statement earrings – add just the right amount of shine without competing with the dress.

And then there’s Chlöe herself. In one photo, she flashes a warm smile; in another, her arms are stretched high, her face lit up with pure joy. There’s an ease and happiness in these photos that makes them feel as celebratory as her birthday ones.

Chlöe Bailey has always been adventurous with her style, and this look is another reminder of how much she enjoys taking creative risks with fashion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

