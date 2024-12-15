Connect with us

Breaking Records! Nwajagu Chinemerem Samuel Becomes the First African to Win Mister International

Breaking Records! Nwajagu Chinemerem Samuel Becomes the First African to Win Mister International

In a historic moment for Nigeria and Africa, Nwajagu Samuel Chinemerem has become the first African to win the Mister International title. The 23-year-old software engineer competed against over 40 contestants from around the world to win the crown.

Held yesterday, December 14, 2024, at Island Hall, Fashion Island in Bangkok, Thailand, the 16th edition of the Mister International pageant brought together contestants showcasing their talents and celebrating diversity on a global stage. Samuel’s confidence and charisma shone through, culminating in his crowning moment by Kim Thitisan Goodburn of Thailand, the outgoing titleholder.

This achievement is part of Nigeria’s growing representation in global pageantry. Just recently, Chidimma Adetshina became the first Nigerian to place as first runner-up at Miss Universe. Now, Samuel’s win marks yet another milestone for the country.

In his appreciation speech, Samuel shared an inspiring message:

I feel very great and I am very happy for the support each and every one of you gave me throughout this journey. My message is a message of hope and resilience. I want to encourage every one that you are capable of making a difference regardless of where you come from no matter where you are. All great things starts from small beginnings. Don’t be afraid to take that bold step because where dreams meet determination is where greatness follows.

Watch below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOJO BRAGAIS Man (@jojobragais.man)

Samuel’s journey to the title included several winning moments:

The Crowning Moment

Question & Answer Segment

Tuxedo Walk

Best Swimwear Award

National Costume

 

