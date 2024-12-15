Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ Premiere

For the highly anticipated premiere of Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke Akindele stepped out in a look that exuded sophistication, grace, and a touch of whimsy—perfectly capturing her star power. Let’s break it down.

Her fully embellished custom gown from SOMO by Somo was a statement piece featuring intricate floral embellishments in shimmering gold and green hues. The structured mini dress was a nod to haute couture.

Funke accessorized with carefully selected diamond pieces that complemented the intricate detailing of the dress without overpowering it, striking the perfect balance between glam and subtlety.

Makeup artist Peace Ibadin created a dewy and radiant look with soft contours, glowing skin, and glossy nude lips enhancing Funke Akindele’s natural beauty, while her eyes were subtly accentuated with defined lashes and shimmering shadows. Her hairstyle by Adefunkeee was sleek and sophisticated—a low bun with bangs.

Behind the cohesive and striking aesthetic was expert styling, ensuring every detail came together harmoniously.

CREDITS

Dress: @somobysomo

Styling: @zackstyling_luxury_

Jewellery: @bozjewelry

MUA: @peaceibadin_mua

Hair: @tinusplace, installed by @adefunkeee

