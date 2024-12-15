Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

Beauty Inspired Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Breaking Records! Nwajagu Chinemerem Samuel Becomes the First African to Win Mister International

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style Weddings

Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This 'Sister of the Bride' | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

Beauty Scoop Style

Miss Nigeria Contestants Begin Their Journey with a Sashing Ceremony | See Photos

Beauty Scoop

Meet the Contestants for the 45th Miss Nigeria Pageant

Beauty BN TV Music Style

Doechii Blazed Through 'The Late Show' With Powerful Performance & Enthralling Hair Art

Beauty Promotions Style

The Adorner of Stars: Gbenga Artsmith Unveils Mesmerizing Collection of Hand-Beaded Headpieces

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is on YouTube! Dive Into Her Miss Universe Experience in Her Debut Vlog

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

Beauty

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ Premiere

Avatar photo

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

For the highly anticipated premiere of Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke Akindele stepped out in a look that exuded sophistication, grace, and a touch of whimsy—perfectly capturing her star power. Let’s break it down.

Her fully embellished custom gown from SOMO by Somo was a statement piece featuring intricate floral embellishments in shimmering gold and green hues. The structured mini dress was a nod to haute couture.

Funke accessorized with carefully selected diamond pieces that complemented the intricate detailing of the dress without overpowering it, striking the perfect balance between glam and subtlety.

Makeup artist Peace Ibadin created a dewy and radiant look with soft contours, glowing skin, and glossy nude lips enhancing Funke Akindele’s natural beauty, while her eyes were subtly accentuated with defined lashes and shimmering shadows. Her hairstyle by Adefunkeee was sleek and sophisticated—a low bun with bangs. 

Behind the cohesive and striking aesthetic was expert styling, ensuring every detail came together harmoniously.

 

CREDITS

Dress: @somobysomo
Styling: @zackstyling_luxury_
Jewellery: @bozjewelry
MUA: @peaceibadin_mua
Hair: @tinusplace, installed by @adefunkeee

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php