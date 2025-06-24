Ini Dima-Okojie Is Celebrating Her Birthday In a White Suit Made for Main Characters Only

Ini Dima–Okojie’s birthday shoot is what happens when you celebrate a new year by leaning all the way into your peace. She summed it up herself in just a few words: “This birthday feels different.” And from the look of her photos, we couldn’t agree more.

She’s dressed in an all-white suit that’s anything but basic. The deep V in her blazer gives her space to play, and she takes full advantage with bold accessories, a chunky choker with oversized disc pendants, matching earrings, and rings that bring just the right amount of drama.

Her bob haircut feels considered, its sleek lines drawing attention to her face, where a red lip offers the only splash of colour in an otherwise monochrome setting. The backdrop contributes to this atmosphere: soft white fabric, almost cloudlike, covers the ground, and light that gives everything a gentle glow. In each photo, she appears centred, calm and very present.

“This birthday feels different… quieter, brighter, deeper. happy birthday to me.” Ini writes. There’s nothing more to add. Only to witness it.

See more of her birthday photos below