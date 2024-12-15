Connect with us

Nigerians' Most Googled Songs of 2024: "I Don't Care," "Commas," "Ozeba" & the Hits You Couldn't Miss

Werk It Mama! Funke Akindele Served Major Glamour at 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' Premiere

You Don't Want to Miss the "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Trailer

Elevate Your Owambe Slayage with Inspo from This 'Sister of the Bride' | WATCH

Sibling Drama and an Unexpected Connection: Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Debut Episode of "A Heart on the Line"

Experience the Joy of Praise with Mercy Chinwo's "We Move" Live Performance

Kikifoodies Has the Secret to Fried Rice That Stays Fresh for Hours

Watch Timaya Enjoy Life to the Fullest in "Mase" Visuals

Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

Watch Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington Share the Secrets Behind Their Creative Bond

Nigerians’ Most Googled Songs of 2024: “I Don’t Care,” “Commas,” “Ozeba” & the Hits You Couldn’t Miss

30 mins ago

Before Boy Spyce’s “I Don’t Care” became the anthem for lovers who block out the noise from naysayers, he had already established himself as one of the most Googled artists in Nigeria.

Google’s annual “Year in Search” results for 2024 are in, revealing the songs Nigerians simply couldn’t get enough of. Leading the pack is Boy Spyce’s “I Don’t Care,” a track that gained significant attention for its relatable themes about relationships and ignoring external opinions.

Rema’s “Ozeba” follows closely behind, continuing to showcase the lasting appeal of Rema’s evolving sound.

Other tracks that made the list include Ayra Starr’s “Commas,” Kizz Daniel’s “Twe Twe,” and Wizkid’s “Piece of My Heart,” each contributing uniquely to Nigeria’s music scene this year.

Globally, artists like TitoM and Yuppe also caught attention in Nigeria, with their track “Tshwala Bam” resonating beyond borders.

Below is a full list of the most searched songs in Nigeria for 2024:

“I Don’t Care” by Boy Spyce

“Ozeba” by Rema

“Commas” by Ayra Starr

“Twe Twe” by Kizz Daniel

“Piece of My Heart” by Wizkid

“Egwu” by Chike

“Double” by Kiss Daniel

“Ogechi” by Brown Joel

“Twe Twe (Remix)” ft. Davido by Kizz Daniel

“Tshwala Bam” by TitoM and Yuppe

