Connect with us

Music

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ Video Just Dropped, and It’s Everything We Hoped For!

Music

CKay Teams Up with Olamide, Ty Dolla $ign, and More on His Album 'EMOTIONS'

Music

Feel the Emotion in Vector's Latest Single "Can't Come Close"

Music

Whoosh! Wande Coal Turns Up the Heat with Extended Version of "Again"

Music

Lojay’s Double Drop: Romantic Vibes in “Falling” & Luxe Living in “Unleash”

Music

Tiwa Savage Delivers Her Latest Track: Listen to "Forgiveness"

BN TV Inspired Music

Falz Talks #EndSARS, Law to Music Transition & Working with Funke Akindele on #WithChude

BN TV Music

Tyla’s Dazzling Entrance Steals the Show at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Music

BNXN and Rema Collaborate for the First Time on New Single 'Fi Kan We Kan'

Music

'Of Many Colors: Orange' Is Here! Blaqbonez Serves Up a Fresh New EP

Music

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ Video Just Dropped, and It’s Everything We Hoped For!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian artists continue to spoil us with amazing music, and we’re loving every moment! After much anticipation, superstar Wizkid has officially begun the countdown to his new album ‘Morayo’ with the release of his latest single ‘Piece of My Heart’, featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz. And to make it even more exciting, Wizkid has just dropped the official music video for the track.

Co-produced by P2J and Dpat, ‘Piece of My Heart’ showcases the smooth vocals of both Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz. The song is filled with heartfelt lyrics like “Nothing can tear us apart, you got a piece of my heart,” sharing a message of deep love and loyalty.

With both the song and the video out now, Piece of My Heart is the perfect teaser for what’s to come on Wizkid’s ‘Morayo’ LP.

Listen to ‘Piece of My Heart’

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php