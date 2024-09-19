Connect with us

10 Wizkid Songs We'll Always Have on Repeat

Shekhinah's Stirring Acoustic Performance of "Steady" is Must Watch!

#HerMoneyHerPower: This is What Women's Economic Power Means to Hilda Baci

DJ Cuppy Launches 'Cuppy Fund' to Support African Students at New York University

Watch Ada Ehi & Joe Praize Celebrate Divine Victory in "Game Changer"

Dotti The Deity & Wizard Chan Serenade with "Hello Sisi" at Glitch Africa Session

Qing Madi Navigates Fame and Love in New "Sins For U" Video

Spotify Africa Celebrates 10 Years of Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" with Special Tribute

From Market Traders to Hawkers: BNXN's "Phenomena" Lyric Video Celebrates Everyday People

Tems Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at White Sox Game—Watch the Moment

10 Wizkid Songs We’ll Always Have on Repeat

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hold on to your hats, Wizkid fans. The superstar singer is dropping a brand new single soon, and fingers crossed, a new album might be on the way too.

Wizkid recently shared a video on his Instagram page, seemingly from a music video for the upcoming track. While he didn’t explicitly confirm the details, it looks like a new song is definitely in the works, and it features the American R&B singer Brent Faiyaz.

In the caption, Wizkid mentioned “Morayo” and “Piece of My Heart,” which hint at the possible names of the album and single.

Check out the video below:

 

So, what do you think? Is a new song on the way or not? While we eagerly await this exciting release, let’s take a moment to reminisce with our top 10 unforgettable Wizkid songs that we just can’t get enough of.

These timeless hits have solidified Wizkid’s place as one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

Ojuelegba

Pakurumo

Essence

Joro

Jaiye Jaiye

Holla At Your Boy

Daddy Yo

Soco

Come Closer

Final (Baba Nla)

