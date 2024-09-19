Nasboi Releases Debut EP “In Nasboi I Trust” feat. 2Baba, Chike, Joeboy & More

Connect with us

Singer-songwriter and skit maker Nasboi has finally dropped his debut EP, titled “In Nasboi I Trust” (I.N.I.T). This 9-track EP features collaborations with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, including 2baba, Chike, Falz, Pheelz, Wande Coal, and Joeboy.

Nasboi gave fans a taste of what to expect from the album back in May when he released the track “Small Money,” the third single off the project. The album also includes his popular hit, “Umbrella,” featuring Wande Coal.

Stream “In Nasboi I Trust” below:

