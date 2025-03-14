Connect with us

BN TV Music

Nasboi Drops the Visuals for "Could This Be Love (Remix)" Featuring Chike

BN TV Movies & TV

Wedding Drama, An Ex and a Blind Date | The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4

BN TV Music

Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade’s International Collaborations We Can’t Stop Vibing To

BN TV Relationships

Lanre Olusola & Michelle McKinney Hammond Talk On What It Takes to Lure & Hook Your Man

BN TV Music Scoop

10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

BN TV Music

FOLA’s "Bye Bye" Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

BN TV Music

Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God’s Ways in "Your Way" Lyric Visuals

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Kevin Hart’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Serious Moves, Zero Smiles

BN TV Music

Benita Okojie’s New Song Speaks to the Heart with a Promise of "Joy"

BN TV

Nasboi Drops the Visuals for “Could This Be Love (Remix)” Featuring Chike

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Remember how social media was buzzing with “Could This Be Love,” especially that line ‘Life is nothing without you, there’s something about you, could this be love oh’? Nasboi has now dropped the visuals for the remix featuring Chike.

Taken from his album “Never Be Late,” the song captures that confusing yet exciting feeling of falling deeply for someone. Nasboi sings about a love so intense it keeps him up at night, making him question if it’s real or just a sweet illusion.

Now that the visuals are out, listeners can experience the song beyond just the lyrics. But what does love really look like for Nasboi? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php