Nasboi Drops the Visuals for “Could This Be Love (Remix)” Featuring Chike

Remember how social media was buzzing with “Could This Be Love,” especially that line ‘Life is nothing without you, there’s something about you, could this be love oh’? Nasboi has now dropped the visuals for the remix featuring Chike.

Taken from his album “Never Be Late,” the song captures that confusing yet exciting feeling of falling deeply for someone. Nasboi sings about a love so intense it keeps him up at night, making him question if it’s real or just a sweet illusion.

Now that the visuals are out, listeners can experience the song beyond just the lyrics. But what does love really look like for Nasboi? You’ll have to watch to find out.