Moses Bliss and Chandler Moore Reflect on God’s Unchanging Love in “Your Love”

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Three weeks ago, Moses Bliss celebrated his 30th birthday with a brand-new song, “By Your Mercy.” Now, he returns with another powerful track, “Your Love,” featuring Chandler Moore. This song is part of his upcoming album, “The Expression.”

In “Your Love,” Moses Bliss reflects on God’s constant love and grace. He acknowledges that it’s not by his own doing but by God’s mercy that he stands. Chandler Moore adds his voice to the message, singing about how nothing can separate us from God’s love. No matter the circumstances, His love never fails.

This is a song of gratitude and faith, one that reminds us of how constant God’s love is.

Listen below

