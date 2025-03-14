Davido’s ‘Still Be There’ Is About Hustle, Legacy & Family | Listen

Davido is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, fittingly titled ‘5ive,’ and he’s setting the stage with a brand-new single, ‘Still Be There.’

As the third track on the forthcoming album, ‘Still Be There’ appears to be a reflection on resilience, longevity, and staying relevant despite life’s challenges. Davido looks back on his journey, celebrating over a decade at the top (“Twelve years, I’m still on top”) while acknowledging moments of introspection. Yet, through it all, he remains committed to his craft and financial success (“Anywhere money dey make, dem call me, I will be there still”).

With its uplifting message, the song highlights faith, destiny, and unwavering focus. Davido reassures listeners that no matter the ups and downs (“Money go go, money go come”), he will always be present and thriving. The repeated refrain, “I will be there still,” reinforces his dedication to his career, family, and financial stability.

‘5ive’ will also feature previously released tracks, including ‘Awuke‘ featuring YG Marley and ‘Funds‘ featuring Chike and Odumodublvck.

Listen to ‘Still Be There’ below