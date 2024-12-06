We’re Vibing to Davido’s “Funds” feat. Odumodublvck & Chike

Davido is back with another surprise collaboration, and this time he’s brought Odumodublvck and Chike along for the ride. His new song “Funds” has just dropped, and it’s already shaping up to be the song of the weekend.

The track kicks off with a nostalgic touch as Brenda Fassie’s “Vulindlela” plays softly in the background. Odumodublvck then sets the tone with his commanding voice, before Davido’s unmistakable “Shekpe!” lets you know it’s time to turn up. Chike adds his smooth vocals to the mix, creating a song that feels like a celebration of joy and abundance.

“Funds” follows Davido’s recently released single “This Kind Love Na Sweet Jollof,” featuring YG Marley. Talking about his inspiraton for “Funds,” Davido shared, “This one’s for the dreamers, the go-getters, and everyone chasing what’s theirs! Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again!!!”

Lyrically, “Funds” radiates confidence and positivity: “Okay girl, make I show you my bank account, I get plenty to go around, so make you dance when you hear the sound.” It’s bold, uplifting, and perfect for the dancefloor.

As fans soak in the energy of “Funds,” Davido has already teased what’s next: his upcoming album “5IVE,” set to drop in 2025. Speaking about the project, he said, “THE JOURNEY CONTINUES in 2025 with my new album, 5IVE!! This one is straight from the heart – my story, my truth, my growth.”

Davido, Odumodublvck, and Chike have delivered a track brimming with good vibes and undeniable chemistry.

Enjoy below: