Tems & Asake’s “Get It Right” Video Will Have You Hitting Replay | Watch

Just two weeks after releasing the video for “Turn Me Up“, Tems is giving us another reason to hit play this weekend with the release of the video for “Get It Right,” her collaboration with Asake and the sixth track on her album “Born in the Wild.”

The song captures the essence of love and connection, with lyrics like, “Show you the things you like, I always get it right,” creating a relaxed, feel-good vibe.

In the video, Tems keeps it stylish with two striking looks. She rocks a sleek black latex bodycon dress and later switches to an elegant white gown, complete with a fur coat and matching white hair. The outfits are bold yet effortless, perfectly matching the mood of the track.

With Asake adding his unique flavour to the song, “Get It Right” is one you’ll want to have on repeat this weekend.

Enjoy!