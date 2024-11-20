Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tems Turns Up the Heat with Rugged Vibes in "Turn Me Up" Music Video

BN TV Music

From London to Sydney: Tems Wraps Up Her Global "Born in the Wild" Tour in Style

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Chicken Suya? Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe Will Hit the Spot

BN TV Career

Should Colleagues Be Friends? Bunmi & Dara Unpack Workplace Dynamics on Episode 5 of "Lifework By Design"

BN TV Movies & TV

Denzel Washington on The Moment He Left Auditions Behind: “It’s Been About 40 Years"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Femi Adebayo’s Directorial Debut "Seven Doors" Explores Kingship & Family Dynamics | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Sunmisola Agbebi's "Holy Spirit" Video: A Beautiful Reminder of God's Love | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Make Daniel Ochuko’s Flavour-Packed Chicken Wings for Your Next Movie Night

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” Video is a Beautiful Tribute to God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Peruzzi & Olamide Bring the Streets to Life in "Jah Love" Video

BN TV

Tems Turns Up the Heat with Rugged Vibes in “Turn Me Up” Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

1 min ago

 on

Fresh from her recently concluded “Born In The Wild Tour,” Tems is keeping the momentum alive with a brand-new visual for her track, “Turn Me Up.”

The 14th track on her debut album, “Born in the Wild,” “Turn Me Up” is an anthem of self-empowerment, resilience, and unapologetic boundaries. It captures Tems’ journey, her unshakable confidence, and her call for authenticity in both relationships and life.

This upbeat track is just what you need to get your weekend started—whether you’re tearing up the club or vibing solo, soaking in its energy. The music video transports us to a local neighborhood where Tems commands attention with her bold presence. Surrounded by rugged men, she dances and sings fearlessly, embodying the very essence of the song’s empowering message. Her charisma lights up the screen, proving yet again why she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Get ready to vibe—watch the video below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php