Tems Turns Up the Heat with Rugged Vibes in “Turn Me Up” Music Video

Fresh from her recently concluded “Born In The Wild Tour,” Tems is keeping the momentum alive with a brand-new visual for her track, “Turn Me Up.”

The 14th track on her debut album, “Born in the Wild,” “Turn Me Up” is an anthem of self-empowerment, resilience, and unapologetic boundaries. It captures Tems’ journey, her unshakable confidence, and her call for authenticity in both relationships and life.

This upbeat track is just what you need to get your weekend started—whether you’re tearing up the club or vibing solo, soaking in its energy. The music video transports us to a local neighborhood where Tems commands attention with her bold presence. Surrounded by rugged men, she dances and sings fearlessly, embodying the very essence of the song’s empowering message. Her charisma lights up the screen, proving yet again why she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Get ready to vibe—watch the video below