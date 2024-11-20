Davido’s “Na Money” Wins Best Costume/Styling at Berlin Fashion Film Festival

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Davido’s Na Money music video, featuring Angélique Kidjo and The Cavemen, has won the Best Costume/Styling (Craft) award at the 12th Berlin Fashion Film Festival.

Directed by Dammy Twitch and produced by Blessing Uzzi, the video stood out for its colourful costumes, cultural richness, and stunning visuals. The award highlights the team’s attention to detail and creativity in bringing African culture to life.

Since its inception in 1951, the Berlin Film Festival, or Berlinale, has become a key event in the European and global film industry. Each year, it attracts stars, filmmakers, and film enthusiasts to the German capital. While it’s famous for awarding the Golden Bears for great films, the festival also supports emerging filmmakers and talent.

You can view the full list of winners here.

Press play to  watch Davido’s “Na Money” featuring Angelique Kidjo and The Cavemen

 

