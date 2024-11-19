From London to Sydney: Tems Wraps Up Her Global “Born in the Wild” Tour in Style

Tems has officially wrapped up her “Born in the Wild” tour, and what a journey it’s been. Starting in London on June 12, she hit the stage across the globe—from Paris and Norway to Germany, the USA, and Canada—before closing it all out with an unforgettable run in Australia.

In Sydney, Tems took over the Hordern Pavilion like only she can. With her band and backup vocalists in full swing, she wasted no time getting the crowd hyped with hits like “Crazy Tings,” “Avoid Things” and “Replay.” And let’s just say, the energy in that room was through the roof.

For her loyal fans who’ve been with her since day one, she made sure to perform some classics—”Mr Rebel” had the whole place singing, and “Damages” was nothing short of a vibe. But it was the moment before she performed “Free Mind” that really hit home. Getting a bit emotional, Tems shared how much the love and connection with her fans truly means to her,

It has been an incredible journey. I’m gonna cry… I’m really surprised to have this many people connected to me. I’m really grateful because I put my heart into my music – it’s what helps me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing life.

It’s safe to say Tems gave Australia her all, and her fans gave it right back.

Scroll down to see some more highlights from her tour in Australia

Tems Performing in Sydney

Sydney, Australia🇦🇺 That was incredible💙 Born in the wild tour Australia has come to an end. Thank you so much for having @temsbaby and rocking out with us all🕊️✨ pic.twitter.com/2T9AtDpsPG — Muyiwa Awoniyi (@IAmDonawon) November 15, 2024

Tems & a Fan, Avinash shared a really cutesy moment in Sydney, Australia 🤭#BornInTheWildTour 🇦🇺🕊️ pic.twitter.com/01yaRpdSJB — tems 𝖘z𝖓 (@temsszn) November 16, 2024

Tems performing in Brisbane

that’s why, that’s why I need a gangsta 🔥 📸 – @tulimusau 📍Brisbane, Australia pic.twitter.com/RffFpy1DY1 — tems 𝖘z𝖓 (@temsszn) November 13, 2024

Tems at her Sold Out Show in Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/He1TZGTSg3 — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) November 13, 2024

Tems performing in Melbourne

After a successful tour, Tems expressed her gratitude