Connect with us

BN TV Music

From London to Sydney: Tems Wraps Up Her Global "Born in the Wild" Tour in Style

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Chicken Suya? Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Recipe Will Hit the Spot

BN TV Career

Should Colleagues Be Friends? Bunmi & Dara Unpack Workplace Dynamics on Episode 5 of "Lifework By Design"

BN TV Movies & TV

Denzel Washington on The Moment He Left Auditions Behind: “It’s Been About 40 Years"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Femi Adebayo’s Directorial Debut "Seven Doors" Explores Kingship & Family Dynamics | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Sunmisola Agbebi's "Holy Spirit" Video: A Beautiful Reminder of God's Love | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Make Daniel Ochuko’s Flavour-Packed Chicken Wings for Your Next Movie Night

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” Video is a Beautiful Tribute to God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Peruzzi & Olamide Bring the Streets to Life in "Jah Love" Video

BN TV Cuisine

Kickstart Your Lazy Saturday with a Delicious Sausage & Egg Breakfast from Sweet Adjeley

BN TV

From London to Sydney: Tems Wraps Up Her Global “Born in the Wild” Tour in Style

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Tems has officially wrapped up her “Born in the Wild” tour, and what a journey it’s been. Starting in London on June 12, she hit the stage across the globe—from Paris and Norway to Germany, the USA, and Canada—before closing it all out with an unforgettable run in Australia.

In Sydney, Tems took over the Hordern Pavilion like only she can. With her band and backup vocalists in full swing, she wasted no time getting the crowd hyped with hits like “Crazy Tings,” “Avoid Things” and “Replay.” And let’s just say, the energy in that room was through the roof.

For her loyal fans who’ve been with her since day one, she made sure to perform some classics—”Mr Rebel” had the whole place singing, and “Damages” was nothing short of a vibe. But it was the moment before she performed “Free Mind” that really hit home. Getting a bit emotional, Tems shared how much the love and connection with her fans truly means to her,

It has been an incredible journey. I’m gonna cry… I’m really surprised to have this many people connected to me. I’m really grateful because I put my heart into my music – it’s what helps me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing life.

Tems getting emotional before performing “Free Mind” in Australia was so precious 🥹✨

“I’m gonna cry…I’m really surprised to have this many people connected to me. I’m grateful.

I put my heart into my music – it’s what helps me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing life.”… pic.twitter.com/Amm1XPNL3j

— tems 𝖘z𝖓 (@temsszn) November 18, 2024

It’s safe to say Tems gave Australia her all, and her fans gave it right back.

Scroll down to see some more highlights from her tour in Australia

Tems Performing in Sydney

Tems performing in Brisbane

Tems performing in Melbourne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv)

After a successful tour, Tems expressed her gratitude

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php