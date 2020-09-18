Connect with us

New Music: Tems - Damages

New Video: BOJ feat. Mr Eazi & Davido - Abracadabra

New Video: Fireboy DML - Friday Feeling

New Music: Bankulli feat. Hiro - Gbemiro (Remix)

New Music: Dunnie feat. Oxlade - Overdose (Remix)

Alicia Keys just dropped a New Album "Alicia" (there's a Diamond Platnumz feature)

New Music: Misterkay - Funmilayo

New Music + Video: DJ Neptune feat. Runda - Bembe

Remykid Has Released his New EP "On The Radar" - Listen

New Music: Darey feat. Patoranking - Jojo

4 hours ago

Alternative R&B singer, songwriter and producer Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems serves us a fresh sound titled “Damages“, off her debut EP, “For Broken Ears“.

The intimate beat of “Damages” reflects the alternative R&B fused with a Neo-soul sound, and a sprinkle of the traditional Nigerian flavor. It was produced by Spax. Its engaging drums and instrumentals embraces the youth culture, making it danceable and groovy

In her lyrics, Tems urges her love interest to take a stand in their relationship.

With a voice that’s hard to resist, Tems released her debut single “Mr Rebel” in 2018 and it was a mega hit. She followed it up with another smashing hit “Try Me” and established her trademark in the alternative R&B and neo-soul sound.

The young singer has also collaborated with artistes like Khalid, Disclosure, Davido, Wizkid, Show Dem Camp, DRB Lasgidi and Odunsi (the engine).

Listen to “Damages” below:

