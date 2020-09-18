New Music + Video: DJ Neptune feat. Runda – Bembe

DJ Neptune collaborates with Lit Music Group artist Runda to create another anthem titled “Bembe“.

According to DJ Neptune, Runda caught his attention when he decided to send his demo track to the DJ’s email, following a tweet made by the DJ requesting for songwriters .

I received over 800+ emails and Runda was among those who decided to send their demo tracks to the email address provided in that tweet. I knew there was something about the young star after listening to his demo track and immediately, I decided I was going to make a song with Runda to propel his career and talent to the world.

“Bembe” was produced by one of DJ Neptune’s ace producers Magicsticks, the producer of his recent hit “Nobody“ featuring Mr Eazi and Joeboy.

The video was directed by TG Omori.

Watch “Bembe” video below: