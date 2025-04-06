bridgeAFRIC Host Global Stars & Music Business Executives in Lagos

A week dedicated to learning, fostering collaborations, and building networks unfolded in Lagos as global stars convened for SHowbiz101, an initiative by bridgeAFRIC with the core objectives of educating the creative industry, facilitating partnerships among creatives across Africa and beyond, and empowering young talents to access new markets.

SHowbiz101 commenced with a comprehensive workshop held at Alliance Française, hosted by Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian comedian Phronesis. The event brought together a diverse array of global luminaries and creative industry professionals representing various regions of Africa, Europe, America, and Canada.

Workshop topics included:

Show versus Business: Speakers delved into the business of music, structure and team formation

Speakers delved into the business of music, structure and team formation Your Art versus Your Brand: Brand experts and brand representatives discussed the importance of brand and how to build a brand that is attractive to other brands

Brand experts and brand representatives discussed the importance of brand and how to build a brand that is attractive to other brands Publishing, music distribution, copyright and intellectual property: Speakers discussed the approach to benefitting properly from all these streams of income and how artistes could enroll and get professional help

Speakers discussed the approach to benefitting properly from all these streams of income and how artistes could enroll and get professional help Wealth Wellness: How artistes can build financially healthy careers and also maintain work/life balance to deal with the pressures of stardorm.

Speakers included Bizzle Osikoya of The plug, Adaora Mbelu of Lumination Global Network, Zimbawean-South African rapper Nadia Nakai, Tanzanian Songwriter and artiste Juma Jux, Ivorian rapper Didi B, MTN Brand Manager: Osaze Ebueku , DJ Neptune, Ivorian Hip-hop artistse: Suspect 95, Wendy Harawa, President of ROL Records Daphne Montgomery, Eric Bellamy from Live Nation France, Freddy Daddy from Cameroun & lots more.

After the workshop, artises went into a 3 days music production camp that saw all these big music stars and music producers work together in the studio to produce a global EP that would feature the songs that were made at the camp. Artistes & Producers at the camp included:

Rexxie from Nigeria, Mix Master Garzy from Ghana, Shado Chris from Ivory Coast, DelB from Nigeria, Banger from Nigeria, DJ Neptune, Twinsbeatz, Juma Jux, Didi B from Ivory Coast, Himra from Ivory Coast, Erin Ross from America, EVK from America, Suspect 95 from Ivory Coast, Bucci from Malawi, Zani Challe from Malawi, DJ Neptune from Nigeria, DJ Moh Green from France/Algeria, Sonia Aimy from Canada and lots of emerging talents

Victoria Nkong, the president of bridgeAFRIC, commented that the event was a genuine embodiment of the global creative industry converging in one location, and she found the smooth collaborative efforts, networking activities, and the establishment of new relationships to be truly invigorating. The organization is now looking forward with keen interest to the release of the EP and the exploration of the musical collaborations that were developed during this unique gathering.

