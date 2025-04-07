Ascent Club Unveils the 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa!

Following a grand celebratory event, Ascent Club proudly announces the release of its prestigious Top 100 Career Women in Africa list. This year’s honorees, unveiled at a gala event on Sunday, March 30th, 2025, at Alliance Française in Lagos, represent a powerful moment to close out the 2025 Women’s History Month, showcasing the remarkable achievements of women across the continent.

The 5th edition of this highly anticipated list recognizes exceptional female professionals shaping Africa’s future across diverse sectors. Ascent Club, one of the leading platforms for women’s advancement, celebrates these trailblazers for their significant impact in the corporate world.

This year’s Top 100 Career Women in Africa features a diverse group of leaders, including:

● Aminata Kane: CEO, Orange Money Group (Morocco)

● Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa: Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission (Ethiopia)

● Patricia Obo-Nai: CEO, Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Ghana)

● Olayinka David-West: Dean, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (Nigeria)

● Yvonne Manzi Makolo: CEO, RwandAir (Rwanda)

These women, along with other remarkable honorees, have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges. The selection process was based on rigorous criteria, ensuring that the list truly reflects the most impactful and inspiring women leaders in Africa. The judges, icons of leadership and excellence, brought their expertise, passion, and influence to the selection process.

This distinguished panel included Dr Naike Moshi, Founder, Women in Management Africa (WIMA) and Gender Specialist from Tanzania; Funke Amobi, Regional Head, People & Culture, Stanbic IBTC Holdings in Nigeria; Osayi Alile, CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation (ACT Foundation) in Nigeria; Dr Tewa Onasanya, Founder, Exquisite Magazine & ELOY Awards in Nigeria; Dr Saad Uakkas, Executive Chairman, African Youth Initiative on Climate Change (AYICC) in Morocco; and Hassna Benseddik, Head of Events, IC Publications Group in Morocco.

The 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa list includes honorees from across the continent,

with representation from:

● Northern Africa: Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia

● Western Africa: Cameroon, Côte d & Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone

● Eastern Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi

● Southern Africa: Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa

As we mark the 5th edition of the Top 100 Career Women in Africa, I am honored to introduce the latest cohort of trailblazing leaders, says Dr. Glory Edozien, Founder of Ascent Club and Global Visibility and Thought Leadership Expert. This platform is more than a list—it is a movement dedicated to ensuring that the incredible women driving corporate and industry success across Africa receive the recognition and visibility they deserve.

The full list of the 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa, arranged alphabetically, is as follows:

1. Abimbola Agbejule – Head, Corporate Sustainability, Wema Bank – Nigeria

2. Adaku Ufere – Independent Governor and Trustee, University of Aberdeen – Ghana

3. Adebimpe Olambiwonnu – Chief Financial Officer, Sterling Financial Holdings Company – Nigeria

4. Adekunbi Johnson – Head, Travel, Africa Export-Import (Afrexim) Bank – Egypt

5. Adetola Fasuyi – Head, Wealth Management, United Capital Group – Nigeria

6. Aïssata Lam – Director General, Investment Promotion Agency of Mauritania – Mauritania

7. Alison Badenhorst – Chief Marketing Officer, Rand Merchant Bank – South Africa

8. Amina Onifade – Chief Operating Officer, Genesis Energy Group – Nigeria

9. Aminata Kane – CEO, Orange Money Group – Morocco

10. Amsale Gualu – First Female Captain, Ethiopian Airlines – Ethiopia

11. Annette Kimitei – Managing Director, Senaca East Africa – Kenya

12. Areje Adegoke – Asset Manager, Deep Water Non-Operated Ventures – Nigeria

13. Astou Dia – Portfolio Enterprise Lead & Deputy Team Leader, Boost Africa Technical Assistance Facility – Kenya

14. Aurélie Pujo – Senior Advisor, Amethis – Morocco

15. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo – Cabinet Minister of Minerals and Energy, Government of Botswana – Botswana

16. Carina Wessels – Executive, Governance, Legal, Compliance, and Sustainability, Alexforbes – South Africa

17. Caroline Eboumbou – CEO, All On – Nigeria

18. Charlotte Ndaw Sako – Country Manager, International Finance Corporation – Cameroon

19. Chinny Ononuju-Mcernest – Special Adviser, Strategic Partnerships, Minister of Women Affairs – Nigeria

20. Chinwe Uzoho – Regional Managing Director, West & Central Africa, Network International – Nigeria

21. Chioma Etiaba-Nwankwo – Regional Bank Head, Lagos Central, Fidelity Bank – Nigeria

22. Chioma Nwokedi Momah – Head, Policy and Public Affairs, Guinness Nigeria – Nigeria

23. Chizo Ezem – Senior Program Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – Nigeria

24. Christine Ambetsa – Country Director, Technology, Oracle – Kenya

25. Corine Mbiaketcha Nana – Member, PAPSS Management Board, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) – Kenya

26. Dayo Aderugbo – Divisional Head and General Manager, Bank of Industry – Nigeria

27. Dharshni Padayachee – Head, Diversity, Equity Inclusion & Wellbeing, Rand Merchant Bank – South Africa

28. Dr Agnes Kalibata – President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa – Kenya

29. Dr Amira Shoukry – Team Leader for Enabling Business Environment, DAI – Egypt

30. Dr Julie Idongesit Utang – Manager, Stakeholder Relations/Ag. Head, Business Services, NUIMS, NNPC – Nigeria

31. Dr Michèle Mbo’o-Tchouawou – Deputy Director, African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD) – Kenya

32. Dr Millicent Omukaga – Policy Officer, African Development Bank Group – Côte d’Ivoire

33. Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa – Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission – Ethiopia

34. Dr Ntombi Mhangwani – Executive Head, Marketing, Vodacom Business – South Africa

35. Dr Sheila Addo – Deputy Chief Executive (Technical), National Petroleum Authority (NPA) – Ghana

36. Dr Towela Nyirenda-Jere – Head of Secretariat, Africa-EU Energy Partnership (AEEP) – Ethiopia

37. Dr Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr – Mayor of Freetown, Freetown City Council – Sierra Leone

38. Ebtissam Farid – Professor of Practice in Architecture and Design, The Knowledge Hub Universities – Egypt

39. Ejiro Gray – Director, Governance & Sustainability, Sahara Group – Nigeria

40. Elizabeth Marabwa – Chief Director, Programme and Projects Management Office, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy – South Africa

41. Enitan Oyenuga – HR Director, Jumia Nigeria – Nigeria

42. Esther Adeola-Balogun – MD/CEO, UCEE Microfinance Bank – Nigeria

43. Fatima Haram Acyl – Vice President, Central African Economic and Monetary Commission – Cameroon

44. Fatim Cissé – Director General, IHS Towers – Côte d’Ivoire

45. Felicia Agubata – Deputy General Manager, Terrestrial Services, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency – Nigeria

46. Fadoua Moutaouakil – Director of Strategy, M&A, Risk Management, TAQA Morocco – Morocco

47. Gakii Mwongera – Director, Mobile Financial Services, Ericsson – Kenya

48. Gladys J Some – Corporate Communications Manager, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation – Kenya

49. Heidi El Nahas – Head of Corporate Communications, Sustainability, and Sustainable Finance Group, Banque du Caire – Egypt

50. Hawa Cissé Wagué – Country Manager, Senior Agricultural Advisor, World Bank – Burundi

51. Ivy Mawuko – Head of Learning, Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group – Ghana

52. Itumeleng Monale – Chief Operating Officer, Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) – South Africa

53. Iyabode Ayobami-Ojo – Director, NNPC Academy – Nigeria

54. Jo-Ann Pöhl – Associate Director, Kearney – South Africa

55. Joyce Mndambi – Project Management Specialist – Private Sector Engagement Youth, USAID – Tanzania

56. Joyce Nakatumba-Nabende – Senior Lecturer, Computer Science, Makerere University – Uganda

57. Judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana – Judge, Labour Court, Johannesburg – South Africa

58. Judith Obi – General Manager Commercial, PPC – Nigeria

59. Judy Gounden – Chief Marketing Officer, Quantum PKI – South Africa

60. Kaine Diete-Spiff – Physician General Practice, Shell – Nigeria

61. Kindo Marealle – Country Head, Human Capital, Access Bank Tanzania – Tanzania

62. Koumba Diallo – IP Education to Employment Program Director, Investisseurs Partenaires – Côte d’Ivoire

63. Lade Araba – Vice President, Financial Services, African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) – Kenya

64. Lindiwe Zulu – Minister of Small Business Development, Department of Small Business Development – South Africa

65. Linda Quaynor – Partner/West Africa Strategy and Operations Leader, Deloitte Nigeria – Nigeria

66. Manel Harrathi – Senior Director, Strategic Innovation, Fraud Risk Compliance Engineering, FIS – Tunisia

67. Mojisola Iyamabo – Associate Vice President, Gas Business, Heirs Energies – Nigeria

68. Mpono Mosaase – Commissioner, Operations Support, Revenue Services Lesotho – Lesotho

69. Natalie Paida Jabangwe – Board Member, Wesgro – South Africa

70. Nelisa Ngqulana – Associate Partner, Dalberg Media – Kenya

71. Ngozi Akinyele – Group Executive, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Coronation Group – Nigeria

72. Omolola Oloworaran – Director General, Pension Commission – Nigeria

73. Omowunmi Akingbohungbe – Executive Director, WIMBIZ – Nigeria

74. Olayinka David-West – Dean, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University – Nigeria

75. Olanike Nafisat Balogun – First Female Pilot, Nigeria Customs Service – Nigeria

76. Olu Arowolo Verheijen – Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Energy – Nigeria

77. Oghogho Makinde – Partner, Aluko & Oyebode – Nigeria

78. Ota Akhigbe – Director, Partnerships and Programs, eHealth Africa, Nigeria

79. Palesa Natasha Mothapo – Director, Research Support and Management, Nelson Mandela University – South Africa

80. Patricia Obo-Nai – CEO, Ghana Telecommunications Company – Ghana

81. Phemelo Mitchell – Senior Business Developer, Pele Energy Group – South Africa

82. Rania El-Rafie – Vice President, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, APO Group – Egypt

83. Rentia Van Tonder – Head, Power, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Bank – South Africa

84. Ria Pinto – Country General Manager and Technology Leader, IBM South Africa – South Africa

85. Sara Mortada – General Manager, Engineering Department, Suez Methanol Derivatives – Egypt

86. Sayuri Moodliar – ESG Director, Open Access Data Centres, WIOCC – South Africa

87. Sherifat Adegbenro – Chief Audit and Compliance Officer, EKO Electricity Distribution PLC – Nigeria

88. Simi Nwogugu – CEO, Junior Achievement Africa – Nigeria

89. Soraya Munyana Hakuziyaremye – First Female Governor, National Bank of Rwanda – Rwanda

90. Stella Din-Jacob – Director of News & Editor-in-Chief, TVC Communications – Nigeria

91. Susan Maingi – Country Lead Regulatory Policy and Stakeholder Engagement, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa – Kenya

92. Sy Gourrah – Senior General Manager, Smart Technologies, ACTOM (Pty) – South Africa

93. Tolulope Babajide – Gender Network Manager, FSD Africa – Kenya

94. Vivian Thabet – Deputy Country Director, CARE – Egypt

95. Wambui Mbesa – East Africa CEO, Relational FS – Kenya

96. Wola Joseph Condotti – Group MD/CEO, West Power and Gas – Nigeria

97. Wunmi Ehis-Uzenabor – Chief Financial Officer, Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria – Nigeria

98. Yinka Edu – Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie – Nigeria

99. Yvonne Manzi Makolo – CEO, RwandAir – Rwanda

100. Zama Khanyile – Commissioner, Presidential Climate Commission – South Africa

