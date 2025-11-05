Connect with us

“Ladies, Do Your Pap Smear!” — Dr. Tewa Onasanya Talks HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention

Dr Omolola Salako Breaks Down What Every Woman Should Know About HPV & Cervical Cancer

Juicy, Tender & Oh-So-Good! Kikifoodies’ Perfect Steak Recipe Is a Must-Try

Morgan Freeman’s Spirit Tunnel Moment Reminds Us Why We’ll Always Love Him

Burna Boy’s Spirit Tunnel Entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Was a True Nigerian Welcome

Gbemi & Toolz Talk Parenthood with Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman on “OffAir”

Knucks Explores Identity, Heritage & Duality in His New Album "A Fine African Man"

The First Episode of MENtality With Ebuka is Here | Watch!

You’ll Want to Put Anendlessocean’s "Head 2 Core" on Repeat

Should You Stay Friends with Your Ex? Toyosi & Daniel Etim- Effiong Have Thoughts

Cervical cancer is almost 100% preventable. With early testing, vaccination, and awareness, women everywhere can take control of their health.
Published

4 hours ago

 on

If you’ve ever had questions about the HPV vaccine or wondered how to truly stay ahead of cervical cancer, Dr. Tewa Onasanya has something reassuring to share. The founder of Exquisite Magazine and the Exquisite Magazine Awareness for Cancer (EMAC) Foundation, Dr. Tewa has been at the forefront of cervical cancer prevention in Nigeria for more than a decade.

In our sit-down with her, she explains why cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and why she’s so passionate about ensuring women get the information and screenings they need.

Dr. Tewa, who’s been leading awareness campaigns since 2010, emphasises that prevention starts with education. She’s especially focused on helping women understand the link between HPV and cervical cancer, and how regular Pap smears and HPV tests can make all the difference.

And for parents who might still be unsure about the HPV vaccine, her message is simple and personal: her own daughter has taken the vaccine, and she encourages other parents to do the same. “Cervical cancer is almost 100% preventable,” she explains, reminding women that consistent screening can save lives.

Ladies, this is your reminder to book that Pap smear, talk to your doctor, and spread the word. You could be saving a life — including your own.

