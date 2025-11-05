“Ladies, Do Your Pap Smear!” — Dr. Tewa Onasanya Talks HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention

If you’ve ever had questions about the HPV vaccine or wondered how to truly stay ahead of cervical cancer, Dr. Tewa Onasanya has something reassuring to share. The founder of Exquisite Magazine and the Exquisite Magazine Awareness for Cancer (EMAC) Foundation, Dr. Tewa has been at the forefront of cervical cancer prevention in Nigeria for more than a decade.

In our sit-down with her, she explains why cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and why she’s so passionate about ensuring women get the information and screenings they need.

Dr. Tewa, who’s been leading awareness campaigns since 2010, emphasises that prevention starts with education. She’s especially focused on helping women understand the link between HPV and cervical cancer, and how regular Pap smears and HPV tests can make all the difference.

And for parents who might still be unsure about the HPV vaccine, her message is simple and personal: her own daughter has taken the vaccine, and she encourages other parents to do the same. “Cervical cancer is almost 100% preventable,” she explains, reminding women that consistent screening can save lives.

Ladies, this is your reminder to book that Pap smear, talk to your doctor, and spread the word. You could be saving a life — including your own.