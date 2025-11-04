Dr Omolola Salako Breaks Down What Every Woman Should Know About HPV & Cervical Cancer

Connect with us

Let’s talk HPV. Dr Omolola Salako answers the questions we’re often too shy to ask—why it matters, how it spreads, and why every woman needs her Pap test.
Published

3 hours ago

 on

When it comes to protecting women’s health, a little awareness goes a long way. For the #StopHPVForHer campaign, Dr Omolola Salako, Clinical Oncologist and founder of Sebeccly Cancer Support, breaks down everything we need to know about HPV and how some of its high-risk strains can lead to cervical cancer — all in a way that’s easy to understand.

In the video, Dr Salako explains how HPV moves within the body, why certain strains are more dangerous, and what every woman should know about prevention and testing. As someone who has cared for over 5,000 cancer patients, she’s not just speaking from experience — she’s speaking from a deep commitment to helping women stay healthy and informed.

Through Sebeccly Cancer Care, the non-profit she founded, Dr Salako has been leading the charge in cancer prevention, early detection, and survivorship. Her mission? To make sure every woman has the tools and knowledge to take control of her health — starting with simple steps like routine Pap smears and HPV tests.

So ladies, this is your gentle reminder: book that screening, talk to your doctor, and look out for your girlfriends too. Cervical cancer is preventable and awareness like this makes all the difference.

Watch Dr Salako’s full conversation below.

