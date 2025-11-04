Juicy, Tender & Oh-So-Good! Kikifoodies’ Perfect Steak Recipe Is a Must-Try

If there’s one thing food content creator Kikifoodies knows how to do, it’s make food look and taste absolutely divine. This time, she’s taking things up a notch with a recipe that’s all about precision — the perfect steak. Juicy on the inside, beautifully seared on the outside, and bursting with flavour, this is one recipe you’ll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked dinner.

Her version keeps things simple yet indulgent. You start with a good ribeye — thick enough to hold its own in the pan. Before anything else, Kikifoodies reminds us of one golden rule: bring your steak to room temperature. It makes all the difference when you’re chasing that restaurant-style finish. Once it’s rested, pat it dry, season generously with salt and black pepper, and get your cast iron pan hot — really hot — until it’s lightly smoking. That’s where the magic begins.

A touch of oil goes in first, and if your steak has a fatty edge, render it for a few seconds before laying it flat. You’ll know it’s right when you hear that sizzle. In just three minutes per side, a golden-brown crust begins to form, the kind that makes your kitchen smell like a steakhouse. Then comes the best part: the butter baste. Kikifoodies adds butter, smashed garlic cloves, and fresh thyme, then tilts the pan slightly to spoon the melted butter over the steak. It’s a small moment that takes the dish from good to unforgettable.

Once it’s basted and glistening, take it off the heat and let it rest for a few minutes — patience really pays off here. The resting step locks in all those rich, savoury juices so that every slice stays tender and flavourful. When it’s time to cut, slice against the grain and, if you like a little extra heat or depth, sprinkle on some garlic powder, onion powder, or a pinch of cayenne.

And when it’s time to plate up, she keeps it deliciously relatable — pairing the perfectly seared steak with a generous serving of smoky jollof rice and a side of fresh greens.

It’s safe to say, after trying this, you might just skip the steakhouse next time.

Watch below