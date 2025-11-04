Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Juicy, Tender & Oh-So-Good! Kikifoodies’ Perfect Steak Recipe Is a Must-Try

BN TV Scoop

Morgan Freeman’s Spirit Tunnel Moment Reminds Us Why We’ll Always Love Him

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy’s Spirit Tunnel Entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Was a True Nigerian Welcome

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Gbemi & Toolz Talk Parenthood with Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman on “OffAir”

BN TV Music

Knucks Explores Identity, Heritage & Duality in His New Album "A Fine African Man"

BN TV Features

The First Episode of MENtality With Ebuka is Here | Watch!

BN TV Music

You’ll Want to Put Anendlessocean’s "Head 2 Core" on Repeat

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Should You Stay Friends with Your Ex? Toyosi & Daniel Etim- Effiong Have Thoughts

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Queen Latifah Walked the Spirit Tunnel Like It Was Hers

BN TV Music Style

All White, All Gorgeous! Yemi Alade and Fave Make “Worry” Look Like a Dream

BN TV

Juicy, Tender & Oh-So-Good! Kikifoodies’ Perfect Steak Recipe Is a Must-Try

Kikifoodies combines smoky steak perfection with the vibrant taste of jollof rice and greens.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If there’s one thing food content creator Kikifoodies knows how to do, it’s make food look and taste absolutely divine. This time, she’s taking things up a notch with a recipe that’s all about precision — the perfect steak. Juicy on the inside, beautifully seared on the outside, and bursting with flavour, this is one recipe you’ll want to bookmark for your next home-cooked dinner.

Her version keeps things simple yet indulgent. You start with a good ribeye — thick enough to hold its own in the pan. Before anything else, Kikifoodies reminds us of one golden rule: bring your steak to room temperature. It makes all the difference when you’re chasing that restaurant-style finish. Once it’s rested, pat it dry, season generously with salt and black pepper, and get your cast iron pan hot — really hot — until it’s lightly smoking. That’s where the magic begins.

A touch of oil goes in first, and if your steak has a fatty edge, render it for a few seconds before laying it flat. You’ll know it’s right when you hear that sizzle. In just three minutes per side, a golden-brown crust begins to form, the kind that makes your kitchen smell like a steakhouse. Then comes the best part: the butter baste. Kikifoodies adds butter, smashed garlic cloves, and fresh thyme, then tilts the pan slightly to spoon the melted butter over the steak. It’s a small moment that takes the dish from good to unforgettable.

Once it’s basted and glistening, take it off the heat and let it rest for a few minutes — patience really pays off here. The resting step locks in all those rich, savoury juices so that every slice stays tender and flavourful. When it’s time to cut, slice against the grain and, if you like a little extra heat or depth, sprinkle on some garlic powder, onion powder, or a pinch of cayenne.

And when it’s time to plate up, she keeps it deliciously relatable — pairing the perfectly seared steak with a generous serving of smoky jollof rice and a side of fresh greens.

It’s safe to say, after trying this, you might just skip the steakhouse next time.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php