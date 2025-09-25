Visa Introduces a New Era of Luxury with the Affluent Rewards Program for Nigeria’s Premium Cardholders

Visa has launched the Visa Affluent Rewards Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative for Nigeria’s premium cardholders. This exclusive collection of local rewards, elite privileges, and lifestyle benefits is a grand celebration of luxury brought closer to home. The program seamlessly connects affluent Nigerians with experiences that reflect their ambitions and elevate their everyday lives, offering everything from fine dining and shopping to relaxing spa escapes and exclusive staycations.

Today’s affluent Nigerians are globally aware but deeply connected to their local culture, with a strong preference for experiences that combine quality, exclusivity, and convenience.

The Visa Affluent Rewards Program, developed for new and existing Visa Infinite, Visa Signature, and Visa Platinum cardholders, responds to the growing demand for premium lifestyle benefits that are relevant to Nigerian consumers. It offers personalised experiences through partnerships with select Nigerian merchants, including discount at premium restaurants, high-end fashion outlets, wellness and spa retreats, and exclusive hotel packages for staycations. Additional benefits within Nigeria and enhanced in-store experiences.

Speaking on the launch, Andrew Uaboi, Vice President & Cluster Head, Visa West Africa said:

“Affluent Nigerians are sophisticated, globally connected, and proud of their local heritage. They want programs that not only match international standards but also speak to their everyday lifestyle in Nigeria. The Visa Affluent Rewards Program aligns with our broader strategy to connect cardholders to experiences that matter, driving meaningful impact in the way they pay, and enjoy life. By partnering with leading Nigerian merchants, we are delivering tailored offerings that bring lasting value to our premium customers while reinforcing Visa’s role as a trusted lifestyle partner.”

The Visa Affluent Rewards Program addresses long-standing pain points in the premium segment, including a lack of locally relevant rewards, limited concierge services, and generic “one-size-fits-all” benefits. By focusing on the Nigerian market, Visa aims to make premium spending more rewarding, foster long-term loyalty, and position itself as the preferred payment partner for Nigeria’s most discerning consumers.

The launch forms part of Visa’s broader strategy to deepen relationships with affluent consumers, increase domestic transaction volumes and strengthen brand equity in Nigeria’s premium card segment.

Participation in the Visa Affluent Rewards Program is open to holders of Visa Infinite, Visa Signature, and Visa Platinum cards issued by partner banks in Nigeria. Eligible cardholders should enrol via the website here. For a comprehensive overview of the program’s benefits. Individuals who do not currently hold a qualifying card may apply or upgrade through partner banks to gain access to the program and its exclusive portfolio of locally curated rewards and premium lifestyle experiences.

To learn more about the exclusive benefits of the Visa Affluent Rewards Program and explore the full collection of rewards, head to the website

























