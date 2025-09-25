Connect with us

News Promotions

Ink Eze Launches “Creative Business Bestie” – A New Series for Nigerian Creatives to Learn, Share & Grow

Events News Promotions Style

PUMA Expands Presence with Debut Outlet at Circle Mall, Lagos

Inspired News Scoop

Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth-Best Female Goalkeeper at 2025 Ballon d’Or

News Promotions

KongaTV and Konga103.7FM Join Forces with Charly Boy to Champion Men’s Health Awareness

Events News Promotions

Nigeria’s Housing Future and the Conversations Shaping It

Events News Promotions

PUBG MOBILE Kicks Off Campus Ambassador Campaign in Nigeria, for the Next Generation of Student Gamers

Events News Promotions

Smirnoff Champions Togetherness and Culture at Port Harcourt’s Bolé Festival

Events News Promotions

Aso Ebi Diaries Wins Best Costume at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival 2025

News Promotions

Tochi Wigwe Champions SME Growth With the TW Entrepreneurship 2030 Agenda

News Promotions Weddings

StyledByTito Showcases Revolutionary Bridal Collection Celebrating Craftsmanship

News

Ink Eze Launches “Creative Business Bestie” – A New Series for Nigerian Creatives to Learn, Share & Grow

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ink Eze, the founder of AsoEbiBella and the brain behind BellaNaija Weddings’ online rise, is back with something new: Creative Business Bestie, a social media series built to help African creatives turn passion into profit.

For over 10 years, Ink has grown AsoEbiBella into the largest African fashion community online, generating billions of impressions and shaping the way the world sees African style. But along the way, she noticed a missing piece – guidance for creatives on the business side of things.

“When I started, there was no playbook,” says Ink. “How to charge? How to handle clients? How to protect your worth? I had to figure it out the hard way. Now, I want to share the lessons.”

#CreativeBusinessBestie, launching this Friday, on September 26, 2025, will cover the realities of building a creative career today; customer service, pricing psychology, sustainability, and everything in between, while creating space for open conversations about the struggles and wins of creative life.

Ink brings a rare mix of experience: Brown University graduate, Oxford MBA, and a team member behind some of Africa’s most viral campaigns including #HerMoneyHerPower.

“This is for the photographers, stylists, planners, creative directors, designers; the culture shapers. Together, we can make money creatively, responsibly, and stylishly.”

About Ink Eze
Ink Eze is a media entrepreneur and founder of AsoEbiBella. With over a decade building global communities around African creativity, she continues to drive conversations that inspire growth.

About AsoEbiBella
AsoEbiBella is Africa’s largest online fashion and style community, spotlighting Nigerian fashion and culture to a global audience.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php