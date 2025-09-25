Ink Eze Launches “Creative Business Bestie” – A New Series for Nigerian Creatives to Learn, Share & Grow

Ink Eze, the founder of AsoEbiBella and the brain behind BellaNaija Weddings’ online rise, is back with something new: Creative Business Bestie, a social media series built to help African creatives turn passion into profit.

For over 10 years, Ink has grown AsoEbiBella into the largest African fashion community online, generating billions of impressions and shaping the way the world sees African style. But along the way, she noticed a missing piece – guidance for creatives on the business side of things.

“When I started, there was no playbook,” says Ink. “How to charge? How to handle clients? How to protect your worth? I had to figure it out the hard way. Now, I want to share the lessons.”

#CreativeBusinessBestie, launching this Friday, on September 26, 2025, will cover the realities of building a creative career today; customer service, pricing psychology, sustainability, and everything in between, while creating space for open conversations about the struggles and wins of creative life.

Ink brings a rare mix of experience: Brown University graduate, Oxford MBA, and a team member behind some of Africa’s most viral campaigns including #HerMoneyHerPower.

“This is for the photographers, stylists, planners, creative directors, designers; the culture shapers. Together, we can make money creatively, responsibly, and stylishly.”

About Ink Eze

Ink Eze is a media entrepreneur and founder of AsoEbiBella. With over a decade building global communities around African creativity, she continues to drive conversations that inspire growth.

About AsoEbiBella

AsoEbiBella is Africa’s largest online fashion and style community, spotlighting Nigerian fashion and culture to a global audience.

