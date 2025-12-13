Level Up Your Owambe Game With These 10 Stunning #AsoEbiBella Looks

Connect with us

Quick question for our gorgeous ladies, what’s the secret to a complete 10/10 slay? That’s right, the perfect looks plus incredible style! Today, we are bringing you that and much more. Sit tight!

For that enchanting wedding guest presence, we have curated these 10 stunning #AsoEbi Bella Looks, all on standby to elevate your style to a fabulous pinnacle. It’s giving, sass, confidence, undiluted charm, sparkle — you name it! With all fashion preferences in mind, it’s a compilation that delivers from every angle. Check this line-up out and feel the magic brewing in each frame. 💃🏽

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @official_mercyeke | Stylist:  @styled_by_maklinscout | Dress: @shogeexquisite | Accessories: @accessorize_by_rea | Photography@bangraphy

Belle: @thejhulia | Videography: @durrode | Dress: @niovoofficial | Makeup: @artistrybynick_ | Hairstylist: @hairapy__studio | Gele: @tagele__ | Jewelry: @karlhajewels

Dress: @nazabulam | Makeup: @tolufelix_mua | Photography: @boboiso

Belle: @gnd_luxe | Dress: @gnd_luxe

Belle: @its.priscy | Dress: @_lasosa | Jewelry: @bozjewelry @bozdiamonds | Photography: @lyons_studio_

Belle: @_aisy__ | Dress: @_stitchesbyaisy_ | Makeup: @beautyby_bumia | Gele: @mayor_gele | Photography : @the_jinmas | Location: @orea_studio

Belle: @thayour_b | Dress: @_lasosa | Makeup@beautybywura | Photography@lumishotit | Gele: @gelebymidestarz

Belle: @tina_tatty | Dress: @houseoftariwills | Gele: @gele_by_ebi | Makeup: @beautybyosesie_ | Bag: @corelli.ng | Hairstylist: @eveshairstyling

Belle: @nellymbonu_ | Dress@designs_by_lezie | Makeup: @paul_glam | Gele: @chizzys_gele | Photography: @kosi_lifestyle

Belle: @classy.ve | Dress: @blaveetee

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

