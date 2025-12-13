Esther Went From Avoiding Churchill’s DMs To Saying “I Do”

What if we told you that your love story might just be hiding somewhere in your pile of unanswered DMs? Still doubting the possibility? Esther and Churchill’s sweet love story might just change your mind.

Churchill first came across Esther on Instagram and, despite several attempts to strike up a conversation in her DMs, he didn’t get a response. That all changed when a mutual friend stepped in and bridged the gap, and it’s safe to say Esther finally gave him a chance, and it turned out to be the best decision ever. Fast forward to today, and the two are set to spend the rest of their lives together as they say “I do” in an intimate civil wedding. For the big day, they stepped out serving chic, effortlessly stylish looks. Their sweet love radiates in every frame, and we are so excited for them as they embark on their forever journey.

Enjoy their civil wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Esther:

Our journey started with a DM I refused to open my heart to. He saw me on Instagram and reached out, but I kept reading and ignoring his messages — I’m naturally cautious with social media, so I never take DMs seriously. He kept trying, though. His last message said, “Reply me. Not everyone is out to harm you — some of us genuinely have good intentions.” Still, I formed ‘strong girl’ and moved on. What I didn’t know was that destiny had already connected us. At a friend’s event — her mum’s burial ceremony, where we wore matching asoebi — we took a picture together. When she posted it, he saw it immediately. They were friends, too, though I had no idea. He reached out to her and said he had been trying to talk to me, but I never replied. He asked if she could help us meet. One day, while I was visiting her at her university hostel, he came over to see me for the first time. And just like that, everything aligned — conversation flowed, chemistry sparked, and something beautiful began. That’s how our love story started. So maybe, just maybe… reply that DM.

