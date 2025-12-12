Connect with us

This Lovely Inspo is a Chic Bride's Guide to Slaying Her Civil Wedding Look!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Your civil wedding might be an intimate ceremony, but it doesn’t mean that your look for the day has to be basic. Far from it, here’s one versatile look that guarantees maximum slay.

From the pearl-adorned jacket to the lace corset and to the flared, low skirt, this breathtaking dress by Style 20 by Diash is a true vision of chic luxury. The removable jacket provides a versatile style, revealing the flattering, off-shoulder side beneath — a truly enchanting work of art. Beauty Sparkle Glam 26 delivered a double dose of perfection with this subtle glowy makeup and the elegant hairdo. Ultimately, this is a chic bride’s dream come true. It’s refined, elegant and totally captivating. Say yes to this dress, and true bridal charm shall be yours!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress @style.20bydiash
Makeup @beautysparkleglam_26
Hairstylist @beautysparkleglam_26
Videography @filmsbysmile
Photography @oliver.dadson

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

