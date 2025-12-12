A Mutual Friend Did the Matchmaking and It Led to Awawu & Ibrahim’s Fairytale!

Everyone needs a friend who connects them to greater opportunities, fresh possibilities, and, as in Awawu and Ibrahim’s case, their beautiful love story.

The lovebirds had a mutual friend in school, yet their paths never crossed. Not until this godsent friend started talking about Awawu with Ibrahim, showing him her photos and teasing him. Something deep sparked within Ibrahim, and he quickly caught feelings for her. Moved by his longing, he collected Awawu’s number, messaged her, and the rest is history. From talking every day to building a sweet connection, their friendship has now blossomed into forever love! Their pre-wedding photos are a beautiful blend of rich vintage Yoruba tradition and elegant black-tie looks. As they turn the page into this next chapter, we can’t help but celebrate the beauty of their sweet love. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Ibrahim:

We went to the same university, had a mutual friend, yet our paths never crossed. I imagined we could have walked past each other without realising it. Looking back, we know it just wasn’t the right time then. After university, our mutual friend, Toye, mentioned her to me, and I was instantly intrigued. Over time, I developed a quiet crush on her. Every now and then, Toye would show me her story updates and tease me by saying, “See your girl.” Little did I know that the joke would today be my reality. After years of asking for her contact, Toye finally decided it was time in 2024. It then started with a simple text. One message led to another, and soon, we were spending hours talking, texting nonstop, and sharing late-night FaceTime calls. The connection was instant and natural. Even though it all began over the phone, it didn’t take long before it felt real.

For Awa, a long-distance relationship was never part of the plan, but I had to put in the work until she was convinced enough to say yes. We discovered how much we agreed on our values, our outlook on life, and even the little things that make us laugh. Our first Bae-cation in Egypt solidified things even further. It didn’t feel like we had only been dating for a few months; it felt like reuniting with someone you had known for a lifetime. From that moment on, I knew this was the beginning of something lasting, and so did she. Our story is one of timing, patience, and love that refused to be limited by distance. Every chapter has been proof that love always finds its way, and we are so grateful to share it with all of you.

Credit

Bride: @_mobolanley

Photography: @theofficialfolarin | @kayode_ogungbade

Makeup: @olawande_mua

Hairstylist: @monsurrhair

Content creator: @momentwithdamz

Planner: @bmluxeevents