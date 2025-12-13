This Newlywed Couple Got a Surprise Car Gift From the Bride’s Parents | Watch

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

They say love begins at home, and this touching video is sweet proof.  As this beautiful bride got hitched to her heartthrob, her parents only saw it befitting to give them a wonderful gift, one that really surprised her.

Waiting for her outside was a large gift box. She pulled the rope, and there it was…her parents had gifted her a beautiful red car for her wedding! You can clearly see the excitement and gratitude in her eyes. It was indeed a thoughtful gift, one that the couple deeply appreciated. Hearty congratulations to the newlyweds! Starting forever on such a sweet note is absolutely amazing, and we are truly thrilled for them. 🎉

Enjoy the video below:

 

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

 

