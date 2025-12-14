7 Years Ago, Olamide & Ayokunnumi Exhanged Greetings, Now They’d be Exchanging Vows!

Sometimes, people come into our lives without us fully realising the beautiful impact they’ll have. But with time, intentions unfold, and you begin to see the love that had been hiding in plain sight.

Olamide and Ayokunnumi’s love story began with a simple “hello,” and now it’s leading them to “I do.” What started as keeping in touch on social media slowly blossomed into something deeper, and seven years later, they’ve realised that sweet love had been brewing all along. Now, they’re set to spend the rest of their lives together, and their pre-wedding shoot beautifully captures the journey, the friendship, and the love that brought them here. They look so perfect together, and their photos would absolutely brighten your day.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

As shared by The Couple

It started in 2018 with a simple Hello. This simple ‘hello’ would eventually set into motion a journey we never could have scripted ourselves. (What we tag as evidence of God’s sovereignty). From digital conversations, in-person interactions, the comfort of familiarity eventually set in, we soon discovered we shared not just common interests, but a deep-rooted faith that became the foundation of our relationship. We have watched each other grow through life’s different phases. As time passed, our friendship blossomed, we towed different parts of relationships (we both served and got served the proverbial breakfast at different points), but stayed in touch. We laughed over them, ranted, and consoled each other. Of course, we had our fights too (for the amebos 😝, those episodes are well behind us), but we always found our way back to each other.

We shared stories that made our sides hurt with laughter, supported each other through work and life’s rollercoasters, and found joy in the little things – shared books, playlists, spontaneous conversations, and heartfelt prayers. Somewhere between the laughs and supporting each other, we realized this was more than friendship. This was home. With God’s help, we overcame the obstacles and chose to take this up a notch by doing forever together. As we prepare to begin this new chapter, our hearts are full of gratitude for our journey and for everyone who was part of our story. We can’t wait to celebrate the beginning of our next chapter with you.

Credit

Bride: @girllikemabel

Groom: @iamthemelech

Photography: @onafuwaphotography

Makeup: @douyebeautyartistry

Hairstylist: @midey_millz

Bridal Coordinator: @_bridalconcierge