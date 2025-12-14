Embrace Timeless Elegance For Your Big Day With This Lovely Bridal Inspo

A white wedding is a heartwarming ceremony. From walking down the aisle to exchanging intimate vows. Surely, a look that’s just as divine as this moment is the perfect way to go.

For that effect, Turquoise Haute Couture designed this stunning dress. From the intricately beaded sheer neckline, sleeves and patterned silhouette to the flared, low skirt, this is one look that would have you radiating timeless elegance on your wedding day. The hair is a styled masterpiece, curled into a side-swept bun perfection by Hair by Angee. To tie the look together, Dher by Brown Beauty delivered this lovely makeup glam that’s soft and alluring If you’re a bride-to-be who desires something truly spectacular, then this look should be at the top of your list.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Coordination: @myrtleweddings

Hairstylists: @hairby_angee

Makeup: @dherbybrown_beauty

Designer: @turquoise_hautecouture

Photography: @oliver.dadson

Videography: @unclefii_studios @jb_visualss

Bridal Accessories: @lush_fabrics

Blogger: @wedwithmcb