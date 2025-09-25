Connect with us

Glo Announces Two Value-packed offers

PUMA Expands Presence with Debut Outlet at Circle Mall, Lagos

Beyond the Superstar: Successful Transactions in the Afrobeats Music Industry

The Event Show 2025 Set for October in Port Harcourt

Martell Introduces The Swift Ones

PalmPay Hustle Grant Helps Abimbola Janet Stitch Her Fashion Vision into Reality

KongaTV and Konga103.7FM Join Forces with Charly Boy to Champion Men’s Health Awareness

Nigeria’s Housing Future and the Conversations Shaping It

Why Lagride’s 100 New Electric Vehicles Are Some of the Most Beautiful Things You Will See on Lagos Streets This Week

My Father’s Shadow Nigerian Premiere Draws Star-Studded Crowd | Here Are The Highlights

Globacom, Nigeria’s leading telecommunications company, has introduced two new initiatives designed to give subscribers greater value while reinforcing its position as the country’s most rewarding network. The new offers, the Talkmasta tariff plan and an enhanced Welcome Bonus, were unveiled on Monday at the company’s headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Talkmasta plan is designed to provide customers with extra talk time and data at no additional cost. Under the arrangement, subscribers who make six minutes of local calls to any network will automatically get another six minutes free, plus 50MB of data. Calls are charged at 30 kobo per second, while SMS is billed at ₦6 per message.

Both new and existing customers can benefit from the plan. New users start enjoying it as soon as they purchase a Glo SIM, while existing subscribers only need to dial *606# to migrate. There is no restriction on how often the bonus can be earned, meaning customers can enjoy as many free minutes and data as their usage allows.

Globacom has also refreshed its Welcome Bonus package, describing it as the “biggest shout value in the market”. New subscribers who register a SIM, recharge with at least ₦100, and make their first call will instantly receive a one-time bonus worth up to ₦2,000.

The reward consists of ₦1,000 airtime – equivalent to 25 minutes of calls to all networks – and ₦1,000 data, giving the customer 1GB of browsing for seven days. The company says no other operator offers as much value for first-time users.

Speaking on the new packages, Globacom explained that the dual offers were created to provide flexibility, reward loyalty, and give new customers a strong start.

“With these packages, we are reinforcing our commitment to affordable and reliable services that keep Nigerians connected to the people that matter most,” the company stated.

