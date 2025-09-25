PUMA Expands Presence with Debut Outlet at Circle Mall, Lagos

Persianas Retail (PRL), PUMA’s exclusive retail partner and Nigeria’s leading sports brand retailer, has unveiled its first PUMA Outlet Store with a grand launch at Circle Mall, Lagos, on Sunday, September 14th, 2025. The event drew an exclusive audience of PUMA fam members, high-net-worth individuals, influencers, and the brand’s global ambassador, Davido.

This refreshed space marks PUMA’s return to Circle Mall, now bigger and bolder, offering shoppers access to the latest global trends at unbeatable prices. With something for everyone, the store delivers the same unique quality and style that define the PUMA brand, now made more accessible to a wider community of style-conscious, active, and athleisure-loving Nigerians. Guests sipped and shopped while enjoying music from DJ Hoody and were entertained with games and shopping incentives hosted by The Irregular MC. Guests also participated in engaging games like The Irregular MC Jenga, PS5, Spin the Wheel and basketball.

Speaking at the launch event, Ayo Amusan, CEO of PRL, said “Today we opened the first PUMA Outlet Store in Nigeria at Circle Mall. This marks an important milestone for our brand as we make PUMA’s world-class quality and performance more accessible to our customers at the best prices.”

For many guests, Davido’s arrival was an unforgettable moment. The ambassador officially opened the store with a ribbon cutting with PRL’s management team, took pictures and gifted three lucky customers some PUMA products. The global star expressed his delight at seeing the brand new outlet saying;

‘I am excited to be on this journey with my incredible PUMA family. This new store in

Circle Mall makes it easier and more accessible for customers to shop their favourite pieces.”

The launch encapsulates PRL’s significant investment in the Nigerian retail market and their dedication to providing the best shopping experiences to all their customers. The new PUMA store offers products across lifestyle, athleisure, and more, catering to customers who value both style and fitness at affordable prices.

