SheGlows Summit 2025: The Power of Pause

On October 31, 2025, the women of Glo gathered at the Alliance Française, Lagos, for the second edition of the SheGlows Summit, an evening that felt less like an event and more like an awakening.

Under the theme “Wellness for Growth”, the summit explored what happens when ambitious women stop rushing long enough to breathe.

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, Bunmi George, and Ifeoma Williams guided participants through wellness, balance, and executive presence, three dimensions of the same truth: growth is sustainable only when the mind and body are well.

The atmosphere was unhurried yet electric, with colleagues sharing stories, laughter, and small breakthroughs.

Behind it all was the steady encouragement of Globacom’s leadership, whose support continues to shape an inclusive culture that allows women to flourish professionally and personally.

Attendees lauded the experience as inspiring and transformative. Ifeyinwa Okoli, Team Lead, Customer Care, said,

“The event was beyond my expectations; each speaker delivered her message beautifully, and I’ve taken so much home.”

Esther Ohiomoba from Enterprise Business added,

“It touched my core. My biggest takeaway is to let my brilliance serve, not intimidate. I’d love to do such an event again and again.”

By the evening’s close, one sentiment echoed through the hall: sometimes the most powerful way to grow is to pause.

Sponsored Content