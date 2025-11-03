Connect with us

Events News Promotions

SheGlows Summit 2025: The Power of Pause

Events Promotions

Creators' Mix Debuts in England’s Northeast Bringing African Creators Together

Events Promotions

M.I Abaga Hosts Exclusive Viewing Party as Chivas Deepens Partnership with Arsenal

Events Inspired Scoop

AFRIFF 2025 Returns This November With a Celebration of Afrobeats and African Cinema

Events Promotions Style

Everything You Missed on Day 1 and 2 of the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2025

Events News Promotions

Caring Africa Unveils National Creative Care Council to Shift Culture and Spark a New Era for Care in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

Nigeria’s Konga Group CEO Prince Ekeh Wins Forbes' EuroKnowledge Global awards

Events News Promotions

The Executive Woman Summit by Bola Matel-Okoh Drives New Leadership Blueprint in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Johnnie Walker Blonde Lights Up Lagos Cocktail Week

Events News Promotions

A Night Before the Race: Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 Celebrate Speed, Style, and Craft in Lagos

Events

SheGlows Summit 2025: The Power of Pause

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

L-R: Bunmi George, Founder Shredder Gang; Dr Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, Non-Executive Director Punch Newspapers; Ifeoma Williams, Global Image Consultant, all panellists at the SheGlows summit organised by Globacom at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos, on Friday evening

On October 31, 2025, the women of Glo gathered at the Alliance Française, Lagos, for the second edition of the SheGlows Summit, an evening that felt less like an event and more like an awakening.

Under the theme Wellness for Growth”, the summit explored what happens when ambitious women stop rushing long enough to breathe.

Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, Bunmi George, and Ifeoma Williams guided participants through wellness, balance, and executive presence, three dimensions of the same truth: growth is sustainable only when the mind and body are well.

The atmosphere was unhurried yet electric, with colleagues sharing stories, laughter, and small breakthroughs.

Behind it all was the steady encouragement of Globacom’s leadership, whose support continues to shape an inclusive culture that allows women to flourish professionally and personally.

Attendees lauded the experience as inspiring and transformative. Ifeyinwa Okoli, Team Lead, Customer Care, said,

“The event was beyond my expectations; each speaker delivered her message beautifully, and I’ve taken so much home.”

Esther Ohiomoba from Enterprise Business added,

“It touched my core. My biggest takeaway is to let my brilliance serve, not intimidate. I’d love to do such an event again and again.”

By the evening’s close, one sentiment echoed through the hall: sometimes the most powerful way to grow is to pause.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php