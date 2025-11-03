Creators’ Mix Debuts in England’s Northeast Bringing African Creators Together

Creators Mix’ A new initiative celebrating the emerging vibrant African creative community in the Northeast of England is launching its first-ever “Creators’ Mix” event.

Created by UK-based multi-hyphenate artist, author, and certified life coach, Teinye Boyle, this pioneering gathering aims to connect UK-based African creators (Afro-creators) working across film, art, music, fashion, literature, culture, and new media.

Creators’ Mix is an Afro-diasporic collective and regional mixer series which serves as one of the sub-events of the ‘AFRI-BALL’ – a cultural, charity and community platform showcasing the best of Africa to the world.

The mission of the Creators’ Mix series is to provide a dedicated regional platform for African creators and their allies to connect, collaborate and create across the United Kingdom. The inaugural Northeast edition will take place on November 8, 2025, at 1:00 pm, at the Newcastle Arts Centre.

The event will feature a dynamic lineup, including an open mic session, a panel discussion, a live podcast recording, networking opportunities, and an “Art X” corner for exhibitions. The event will be anchored by Kenyan-British Master of Ceremonies SherryJayne and Nigerian-British podcaster Daps.

The distinguished panel features:

• Dr Claire Ogah: Digital and wearable artist, cultural storyteller.

• Tolu Akinyemi: Award-winning Nigerian author of 23 books.

• Lamin Gibba: Gambian fashion designer.

• Sushi Sound: British Nigerian DJ and events creator.

• Tumi Sotire: Leading dyspraxia advocate and international neurodiversity speaker.

The event prides itself as a cultural collective with an ‘Afro-vibrant’ dress code.

Event tickets are available for £10.00 at www.fatsoma.com and are open to every Afro-creator living, working or creating in England’s Northeast.

Afri-Ball powers the event and is proudly supported by Teinye Boyle Studios, Elise Signature, Innit Studios, Thrive Together UK, Crux Nation Events, Tella Barbers, Big Man’s Diary, Mimi Marvels, Glitz on Heels, DGC Designs, Event ASAP, Alhaji Slim, the Can-I-Say-Something podcast, ONS wearables and jewellery, Shot by Ekebo and more.

