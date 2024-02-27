A Woven Legacy: IKAKI Fabric Steps Onto the World Stage

IKAKI fabric, a traditional material of the Ijaw people, is experiencing a resurgence thanks to the work of Boma, a local wearable artist.

IKAKI, which translates to ‘tortoise’ in most dialects of the ijaw or ijoid language of Southern Nigeria, is also referred to its highly revered hand-woven fabric whose appearance is in semblance with the carapace of a tortoise which consists of the animal’s ossified ribs fused with the dermal bone to present a 3D effect and mosaic sequence.

The IKAKI fabric is the unifying fabric of the Ijaw people and has been so for many years, sitting at the bottom of our mother’s trunk boxes.

Historically, IKAKI is traced to have been first introduced as a gift by the colonial masters. The fabric comes in different mosaics, chief among them is the ‘BILA IKAKI’ which has an elephant side-view imprint and is mostly presented in monochrome.

Like the AKWETE of Eastern Nigeria and ASO-OKE of Western Nigeria which made their own return to the urban fashion scene, heralded by wearable artists like Deola Sagoe, Emmy Kasbit, Nkwo etc.

The IKAKI, from the Niger Delta, has joined the race to become a globally accepted ethnic fashion statement from waist to runway.

As seen in the documentary written by Teinye Boyle and presented by Boma Ogidigben, the IKAKI made it’s first runway debut at the Portharcourt Fashion Week 2023 and also returned in 2024 at the Nook International Fashion Week to a visually impressed audience.

Boma Ogidigben, the pioneer of IKAKI’s re-introduction has dedicated under the House of Bo brand – a diffusion line ‘Bo Zillion’ to express more novelty designs in the preservation of IKAKI’s fashion future while encouraging other indigenous artists to look towards tribe and culture for their inspirations.

The documentary of IKAKI (the re-introduction ) has been released to the public as learning material for fashion historians and enthusiasts around the world.

