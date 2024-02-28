31 Days of Celebration: Join Us for the 5th Edition of BellaNaija Style Women’s Month in March

Hey BellaStylistas,

In just 2 days from now, our month-long celebration of women across the globe will return for its 5th edition.

BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is a hearty cheer to women and the indispensable contributions we make to society! Since 2019, we have been celebrating African women in the continent and the diaspora throughout March, which is also International Women’s Month, and the digital festival has garnered over 10 million impressions across our platforms!

This year, we will continue to celebrate African women worldwide through our BellaNaija Style (BNS) Women’s Month activities!

Get ready to savour four (4) weeks of select virtual events, activations, panel discussions, shout-outs, giveaways, fun, and conversations that will connect media, fashion and lifestyle industry leaders with our mega audience to honour each other and #InspireInclusion and #CountHerIn.

Our interactive #BNSCONVOS is slated for %pm WAT on Saturdays in March via @bellanaijastyle‘s Instagram LIVE.

Mark your calendars and join us. You do not want to miss out!

