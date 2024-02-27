Connect with us

BBC News Launches 2024 Komla Dumor Award to Celebrate Africa's Journalism Talent | Here's How to Apply

Komla Dumor. Photo credit: BBC

The search for this year’s winner of the BBC News Komla Dumor Award has started. The award was established to honour Komla Dumor, an exceptional Ghanaian broadcaster and former presenter for BBC World News, who passed at the age of 41 a decade ago.

Liliane Landor, the director of the BBC World Service, says: “Komla Dumor’s journalism and unforgettable screen presence, his passionate commitment to reporting Africa were a powerful driver of the BBC’s coverage of the continent. Through his legacy, we want to continue to celebrate Africa’s journalistic excellence. We have been impressed and delighted with the calibre of talent that has shone through, thanks to the award in Komla’s name. We are proud to continue to nurture and enhance the skills of these journalists here at the BBC.”

The winner of the BBC News Komla Dumor Award will spend three months working with the BBC news teams in London, across television, radio and online. They will be allowed to further develop their journalism skills through training, workshops and mentoring with leading BBC journalists. The successful candidate will also have the opportunity to travel to a country in Africa to report on a story that they identify and research, and that will become part of the BBC’s content for a global audience.

Previous winners are:

  • Paa Kwesi Asare (2023)
  • Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya (2022)
  • Victoria Rubadiri (2020)
  • Solomon Serwanjja (2019)
  • Waihiga Mwaura (2018)
  • Amina Yuguda (2017)
  • Didi Akinyelure (2016)
  • Nancy Kacungira (2015)

Judges on this year’s panel are:

  • Ehizojie Okharedia, Senior News Editor, BBC World Service
  • Magnus McGrandle, Senior News Editor, BBC News Channels
  • Lydia Namubiru, Editor-in-Chief, The Continent

To apply for this prestigious award,

  • You should be currently living and working as a journalist in Africa.
  • You must also have excellent journalism skills, including in digital and social media. flair.
  • Broadcasting experience
  • Broadcasting personality, voice and strong presenting skills with the ability to perform at the microphone and in front of the camera with flair
  • Fluency in English as a first or equivalent language.

Applications close at 23.59 GMT on 15 March 2024.

For more information about the award, including how to apply, entry criteria, and terms and conditions, click here.

