Polo Avenue Unveils ‘Eden’: A Striking SS24 Collection in Exclusive Partnership with Banke Kuku

Polo Avenue, one of West Africa’s leading fashion destinations, has announced its collaboration with Nigerian fashion designer Banke Kuku for this year’s Polo Fashion Series event.

This collaboration aligns with Polo Avenue’s dedication to promoting growth and vitality in the African fashion industry. With over 35 years of industry expertise, Polo Avenue remains steadfast in fulfilling its longstanding commitment to providing unwavering support to emerging and exceptional fashion brands in Africa through its annual event, the Polo Fashion Series.

The launch of this collection will mark a new direction for the Banke Kuku brand, one that emphasises craftsmanship while elevating the mainline with new seasonal prints. This season will unveil a first-ever ‘Atelier Capsule’ collection showing creations of a couture-style approach, employing elaborate embellishment and never-before-seen embroidery.

The inspiration behind the “Atelier Capsule” drop stemmed from the consistent requests from loyal Banke Kuku clientele and the remarkable collaborations the brand has fostered with creative luminaries. Furthermore, Polo Avenue is delighted to announce that this exclusive collection will be accessible at all Polo Avenue boutiques across the nation.

Drawing cues from Banke’s near-meditative morning walks and transporting her to serene gardens reminiscent of Eden has led to a rich set of new prints based on Lagos’ stunning fauna and flora, adding to the already vibrant print library. Nature is a recurrent theme both in the print and collection designs, intertwined with the impactful work Banke Kuku continues to be involved in.

The brand’s platform, ‘Prints for Purpose, sees Banke support local causes such as the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, providing donations to help preserve natural wildlife in Nigeria. The EDEN collection is a manifestation of this passion for the outdoors—a dreamy and scenic collection with silhouettes reflecting the key essence of the brand’s Occasion Loungewear, delivered this season with an ethereal twist.

Introducing a fresh perspective on occasion wear with EDEN, Banke is offering her clients, loyal and future, the possibility of “building your look” through layering monogrammed and statement prints conveying movement across the spectrum. This principle of “combinability” is a modern way to use prints and layer light textiles, promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Lagos has become a fertile fashion hub, where “creativity is currency,” according to Banke, who frequently collaborates with musicians, contemporary artists, and designers to help propagate this creative fertility onto the international scene.

The prints tell captivating tales of the plants and animals hailing from the brand’s home, Nigeria. Hummingbirds whisper to Bougainvillea. Ladybirds amid Nigeria’s national flower, the Yellow Trumpet, and the brand’s new signature monogram in colours inspired by natural elements: earth, water, fire, and air.

Eden will be available for purchase online at www.bankekuku.com, Polo Avenue, and in-store at B1–B3, 2 Alexander Road, Ikoyi Lagos, and farfetch.com.

Banke Kuku

Now Lagos-based, Banke Kuku studied her craft in London, graduating from the prestigious Chelsea College of Art and Design and Central Saint Martins before moving back to her native Nigeria. From Lagos, she has built an impressive repertoire as a leading designer, dressing A-listers and creatives, including Gabrielle Union, Davido, Naomi Campbell, and Kelly Rowland.

Dedicated to amplifying the beauty and intricacies of African culture and practices, Banke is said to have been a prominent voice on the world stage. In June 2023, Kuku was a guest judge on BBC One’s programme. The Great British Sewing Bee shared traditional West African sewing values with the contestants and viewers, and her work has been featured in the likes of Vogue, WWD, BBC, and Marie Claire.

About Polo Avenue

Polo Avenue stands as one of the ultimate luxury fashion destinations in West Africa, boasting an extensive collection from some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses. It has solidified its status as the go-to choice for fashion enthusiasts by offering a remarkable blend of iconic brands rarely found elsewhere in the region and showcasing the talents of up-and-coming, uniquely creative designers.

Founded by individuals committed to cultivating a world of beauty and upholding a lifestyle that celebrates excellence and fine craftsmanship, Polo Avenue leverages over 30 years of industry experience to meticulously curate a selection of vibrant pieces that ignite joy.

