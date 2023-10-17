Connect with us

Outfits Inspiration: Sandrah Tubobereni's Latest Looks Are Perfect For Closing Major Deals

If you are looking for hot new takes on the power suit, you have come to the right place. And who better to feature than Sandrah TubobereniCreative Director of acclaimed fashion house TUBO. Lately, her Instagram page has been a hub for alternative power suits, as she coined it in one of her captions.

Her designs incorporate structured tops, cinched waists, wide-leg and straight-cut pants, asymmetric shoulders, three-quarter sleeves, faux pleat detailing, neck lapels, V-shaped collars, and more, elevating workwear with an extra touch of style.

Posed for a set of stunning images lensed by Tope Horpload, she delivered bossy yet chic looks suitable to seal deals and command attention in any boardroom.

See all the elevated workwear looks we will be adding to our wishlists.

 

Credit

Photography:  @tope_horpload

Outfits: @TUBORTW

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

