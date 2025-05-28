Tubobereni’s Birthday Look Is Gorgeous | See Her Photos

Pink? Yes, please, and plenty of it. In the world of one of Nigeria’s finest designers, Tubobereni, nothing is ever done halfway.

To mark her birthday, the designer who’s known for dressing women of grace and influence, including the Queen of Warri, Olori Ivie Ituwatse, shared a beautiful photoshoot that captured both her personal style and her message of purpose.

For the shoot, she chose a bold pink gown that’s full of character. The top half is neatly tailored with curved lines and soft structure, while the sleeves and bodice are dotted with fabric flowers in matching tones. The skirt flows in pleated layers that spread out like petals, giving a sense of movement and ease. With a slick low bun, a flower tucked in her hair, and simple jewellery, the entire look comes together with confidence and charm.

It’s a look that feels both powerful and graceful, perfect for a day like this.

Her caption was just as thoughtful. Tubobereni shared why she chooses to go by her surname instead of her English first name, Sandrah, and the deeper meaning behind that decision:

People often wonder why I choose to be called by my surname — Tubobereni — instead of my first name, Sandrah.

And I’m always quick to share why. First, I’ve never felt the need for English names in Africa.

But even more important is the meaning of my name:

TUBOBERENI — “Who will agree to be less than GREAT.” My name is a mantle — one I have chosen to live up to.

But the truth?

Life can be loud. The world even louder.

Sometimes, harsh realities make me second-guess that name.

Sometimes, I fall into the trap of identity amnesia. So before the world or life tries to rename me…

Before I forget who I really am —

Let me remind myself:

I have a higher identity — in Christ.

And I choose to call myself what God calls me

See more photos from her birthday shoot.