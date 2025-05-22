Connect with us

Queen Ivie Atuwatse of Warri Is 39 and Glowing | See All the Gorgeous Birthday Photos

We’re Still Thinking About Damilola Adegbite’s 40th and That Quietly Majestic Gown

Lanre Olusola Discusses Building Meaningful Relationships on Be Transformed Podcast

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Just Got More Exciting with Tyla as Host

Zikoko Launches HER: A Docuseries Spotlighting the Power and Grit of Nigerian Women | Get the Scoop

Zikoko’s New Docuseries "HER" Spotlights the Bold Brilliant Women Powering Nigeria’s Economy

The First #WithChude Live witnessed over 5000 Guests and Outstanding Dignitaries Present!

The Passport Issue: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Travel Issue

"I’m Still Healing, But My Healing is Beautiful:" Omowunmi Dada on Pain, Surgery & Getting Back Up

Chisom Olamigoke: Are You Tired and Unmotivated? Relax, You Can Still Achieve This Year's Goals

39 never looked so good! Queen Ivie Atuwatse’s birthday shoot is packed with style, elegance, and cultural pride
Can we take a minute to talk about Queen Ivie Atuwatse’s birthday shoot? Because wow. The Queen of Warri just turned 39, and she made sure every detail of her celebration was wrapped in elegance, intention and serious fashion moments.

She dropped a series of looks, and each one deserves its own spotlight. First up, a deep red asooke dress with sculpted sleeves and pearl embellishments that ran across the fabric like carefully placed jewels. She paired it with a matching gele and white pearls that brought the whole look together in the most regal way.

Then came the gold moment. Sheer, voluminous sleeves, rich embroidery and beadwork, plus a mix of gold, bronze and champagne tones that gave the dress texture and depth. For accessories, more gold, layered with purpose, from her headwrap to the necklace.

And just when you thought she was done, she stepped into a full silver look. The floor-length gown, covered in sparkling details, featured long sleeves and a high neckline. Her matching gele and long earrings made the entire look feel both bold and refined.

Alongside the photos, the Queen shared a caption that read like a prayer. Simple, powerful and full of gratitude. Then came the King’s tribute — a message that read like a love letter. He spoke about her strength as a queen, her love as a mother, and the joy she brings to their home as a wife. It was everything.

If you haven’t seen the photos yet, see them below

