Queen Ivie Atuwatse of Warri Is 39 and Glowing | See All the Gorgeous Birthday Photos

Can we take a minute to talk about Queen Ivie Atuwatse’s birthday shoot? Because wow. The Queen of Warri just turned 39, and she made sure every detail of her celebration was wrapped in elegance, intention and serious fashion moments.

She dropped a series of looks, and each one deserves its own spotlight. First up, a deep red asooke dress with sculpted sleeves and pearl embellishments that ran across the fabric like carefully placed jewels. She paired it with a matching gele and white pearls that brought the whole look together in the most regal way.

Then came the gold moment. Sheer, voluminous sleeves, rich embroidery and beadwork, plus a mix of gold, bronze and champagne tones that gave the dress texture and depth. For accessories, more gold, layered with purpose, from her headwrap to the necklace.

And just when you thought she was done, she stepped into a full silver look. The floor-length gown, covered in sparkling details, featured long sleeves and a high neckline. Her matching gele and long earrings made the entire look feel both bold and refined.

Alongside the photos, the Queen shared a caption that read like a prayer. Simple, powerful and full of gratitude. Then came the King’s tribute — a message that read like a love letter. He spoke about her strength as a queen, her love as a mother, and the joy she brings to their home as a wife. It was everything.

If you haven’t seen the photos yet, see them below

