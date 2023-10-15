Nigerian Culture Day at the American International School of Lagos Celebrates the Tribes of the Delta region

Cultures converging creates magic. That’s what happened on October 6, 2023, at the American International School of Lagos (AISL), where Nigerian Culture Day celebrated the tribes of the Delta region; Itsekiri, Urhobo, and Ijaw.

Nigerian Culture Day at the American International School of Lagos (AISL) was a dazzling celebration of the rich culture of the Delta region, thanks to the support of special guests, including His Majesty Ògíamẹ̀ Atúwàtse III CFR, The Olú of Warri, renowned artist Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya, acclaimed comedian Bovi, and U.S. Consul General Will Stevens.

AISL Superintendent, Tom Pado couldn’t hide his enthusiasm, saying,



Today, at AISL, we’re immersed in the rich heritage of the Tribes of the Delta. It’s an honour to host such distinguished guests who represent the essence of Nigerian culture.

The event was a testament to the school’s commitment to promoting cultural understanding and appreciation. The atmosphere was electric, with AISL students experiencing the diverse and colourful traditions, food, music, and art of the Delta tribes. It was a day of learning, laughter, and cultural exchange that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

Nigerian Culture Day at AISL is a celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry and the school’s commitment to diversity. The entire AISL community came together to create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

Nigerian Culture Day at AISL was made possible by the following sponsors; Providus Bank, Zenith Bank, Alárò City, Medbury Medical Services, Odio Mimonet, IBRU, and 7up.

