Showcase of Brilliance & Oratory Skills at The Union Bank Sponsored TVC Female Debate Championship

Union Bank of Nigeria recently sponsored the second edition of the TVC Communication National Senior Secondary Female Debate Championship. The event was organised as part of it’s activities to commemorate the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child and promote gender equality. The theme of the debate championship was “Raising the Next Generation of Young Girls in a Technologically Advanced World.”

The Bank’s involvement in the event was in recognition of the positive impact the initiative has had on the lives of young women. The debate championship is a unique platform for participants particularly young girls to discuss topics that directly affect them and their future.

It is hoped that through the exchange of ideas and arguments by the young female debaters policy makers in government and corporate organisations will be influenced to come up with solutions that will bring about sustainable change to nagging issues directly affecting young girls and women.

Union Bank through its commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainability Development Goals of Quality Education and Gender Equality is championing this effective change hence its support for this year’s TVC National Female Debate Championship. The Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko, who was present at the event praised the young female debaters for their impressive performances and also reminded them of the power of spoken words.

She encouraged them to continue to use their gift to spark interest in the minds of everyone watching the event and other young girls like themselves who desire to think of positive ways of improving their communities and society as a whole.

The final five female contestants were selected after a rigorous selection process from hundreds of written and recorded video entries sent in by different female senior secondary students from various schools in Nigeria. The Judges, Participants, and the audience were impressed by the wit and oratory skills of the young ladies who delivered convincing arguments.

Hikmah Abdulkareem, a senior secondary student of Al-Hikmah University International School, won the debate championship, taking home a star prize of N1 million. Kalu Glory Virginia of Ransome-Kuti Memorial School and Bliss Ejiofor of Eternal King Comprehensive College finished 1st and 2nd runners-up, winning N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

The impressive line-up of judges included Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Victoria Abiola Ajayi, Tunji Sotimirin, and Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, who commended the performance of the young female debaters.

TVC Communication, the owners of Television Continental, organized the event under the auspices of the TVC Women’s Network. The organization was applauded for its laudable program to empower young girls to be community leaders. This is the second year that TVC has held the National Senior Secondary School Female Debate Championship, which is aimed at empowering young girls to be community leaders.

