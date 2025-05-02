TVC News debuts Nigeria’s first AI-enabled anchors for its English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin bulletins

In keeping up with its commitment as a leader in innovative broadcasting, TVC Communications is proud to announce yet another milestone as it redefines the media space in line with global best practices and the technological developments that continue to shape the media.

Today, one of the flagship brands, TVC News, is introducing the first batch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchors. This pioneering innovation represents a significant milestone in the broadcasting history of Nigeria, with AI anchors delivering news as it breaks in five major languages; English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin which cut across the six geo-political zones and a population of two hundred and forty million Nigerians -half of whom are below the age of 45.

With this new offering, AI anchors will complement and assist our human capital assets to deliver and enhance the company’s strategic goals which include wider coverage, the fusion of technological tools that would enhance delivery and broaden footprints across a vast network and most importantly, communicate to the diverse audience in the language they understand.

Every innovative idea is sometimes met with cynicism, outright opposition and potential challenges, including the preponderance of deep fakes. Our commitment is to continue to raise the standard and maintain the highest sense of integrity, professionalism and the assurance to our audience that proactive steps will always be taken to mitigate the risks that these challenges may pose as we remain focused and steadfast in delivering content to a discerning audience and the next generation.

As part of its proactive measures, the innovation team at TVC Communications has already commenced the implementation of robust verification processes, including watermarking, as a means of protecting its intellectual property from malicious attacks. The team is reportedly collaborating closely with experts to anticipate and address potential threats. Transparency is central to this latest addition to the organization’s content offering. TVC Communications remains committed as an entity that values the trust of its audience and its own credibility.

The CEO, Victoria Ajayi, is in the driver’s seat of this innovative milestone. In her words,

We are excited to be at the forefront of this innovation in Nigeria’s broadcast industry. Our AI news anchors will enable us to take our news coverage to the next level as we showcase our commitment to leveraging technology to drive growth using innovation.

Ajayi continues to emphasize that AI anchors will not replace the organisation’s wealth of human talent. Across the business units, TVC Communications boasts of seasoned professionals and will use AI anchors to showcase the dexterity and expertise of human talent.



We wish to affirm that all content delivered by our AI news anchors will be carefully curated, verified, and approved by our team of trained journalists and editors. We remain fully committed to upholding the accuracy, balance, and neutrality of all news content in line with the Nigerian Broadcasting Code. Furthermore, we have instituted a robust editorial oversight framework to ensure that AI- generated news adheres to all regulatory and ethical standards, including sensitivity to national values, language use, and cultural diversity. We are excited about the potential of this initiative to reshape modern broadcasting while remaining grounded in the principles of responsible journalism.

With this introduction of AI anchors into Nigeria’s media space, a significant leap has been achieved. TVC Communications is on a journey and inching towards consolidating its position as a leader in the field of broadcasting across the continent. We will push the boundaries of what is possible and remain committed to fusing innovative technologies with the day-to-day business of news gathering and the creation of content.

TVC Communications is a privately owned, multi-platform, national and international full-service media organisation established in 2007 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. TVC Communications, owners of TVC News, TVC Entertainment, Max FM Lagos, Max FM Abuja, Adaba FM and Yanga FM has a combined audience of over 27 million listeners and viewers across its various platforms.

