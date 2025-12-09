A Decade of Sound: Highlights from The Beatz Awards 10th Edition

The 10th Edition of The Beatz Awards™, themed “The Decade of Sound”, delivered an unforgettable night of celebration, excellence, and cultural pride as Nigeria’s finest creative minds behind the music industry were honoured on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

Marking a major milestone in the award’s decade-long journey of spotlighting the unsung heroes of African music, the ceremony featured electrifying performances, emotional tributes, historic wins, and a vibrant gathering of industry stakeholders.

A Night of Electrifying Highlights

Mr Soul & His Band Set the Night Alight

The evening opened with a soul-stirring live performance by Mr Soul and his band, whose rich vocals and masterful instrumentation kept the audience on their feet. Their delivery set the tone for what became one of the most musically rich ceremonies in Beatz Awards history.

The 3 Master Hosts Who Held the Night Down Alexis, Deeone & Saco

The Beatz Awards 10th Edition was anchored by an exceptional trio whose chemistry, professionalism, and stage presence elevated the ceremony to a new level of excellence.

Alexis, the pretty MC with a voice smooth, vibrant, and effortlessly engaging, brought elegance and fluidity to the night. Her charm and captivating delivery added a refined touch that kept the audience connected from start to finish.

Deeone, with his signature comedic genius, infused the event with spontaneous laughter and unforgettable punchlines. His bold humour and stage confidence kept the energy alive, making the night both entertaining and unpredictable in the best way.

SACO, a master compere, mentor, and humour powerhouse, rounded out the trio with his charismatic stage command and warm, relatable humour. His ability to transition seamlessly between comedy and moderation made him a vital anchor of the evening.

Together, Alexis, Deeone, and SACO formed the powerhouse hosting team that held the entire night together, delivering an engaging, energetic, and highly memorable 10th Anniversary celebration.

Special Honours & Historic Milestones

Masterkraft Receives Special Recognition Award

One of the most emotional highlights of the night was the presentation of the Special Recognition Award to legendary producer Masterkraft, celebrating his exceptional contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s entertainment and music ecosystem. The audience rose in applause as his decades of impact, innovation, and influence were acknowledged.

First Bank Makes History as First Commercial Bank Sponsor

Another landmark moment was the recognition of First Bank Nigeria as the first-ever commercial bank to sponsor The Beatz Awards. Their support marks a new chapter in corporate Nigeria’s investment in the creative economy and reinforces The Beatz Awards’ expanding influence.

2025 Winners: The Engine of the Culture

The 10th Edition crowned the industry’s best across 20 competitive categories. Highlights include:

Niphkeys won Producer of the Year, Afro Beat Producer, and Afro Hip-Hop Producer of the Year.

Aykbeats clinched both Afro R&B Producer and Afro Soul Producer of the Year.

Mr Soul won Afro Pop Producer of the Year.

Dunnie took home Female Producer of the Year.

Director Pink won Music Video Director of the Year.

Smart P was crowned New Discovery Producer of the Year.

Mavin Records won Record Label of the Year.

DJ Michelle and Uncle Bubu emerged as Female and Male DJ of the Year, respectively.

BellaNaija was awarded Blog of the Year.

Max FM Lagos , TVC , and Popcentral took home top Broadcast Honours .

Elizabeth Sobowale was named Artist Manager of the Year .

Vaeder clinched A&R Personnel of the Year.

A full list of winners is available on www.thebeatzawards.com .

A Decade of Impact and the Journey Continues

Speaking at the event, Elijah John, founder of The Beatz Awards and CEO of Eliworld International, expressed:

“This 10th Edition is more than a celebration, it’s a movement. For ten years, we’ve honoured the backbone of the industry, and tonight proves that the future of African sound is brighter than ever.”

