Globacom’s Continued Support: Ofala Festival Shines Bright in 2023

Igwe Achebe, who commended Globacom, for adding value to the people of Onitsha since it took over sponsorship of the festival, said,

Globacom as our principal partner has remained steadfast with us even with the present economic challenges. We thank them exceedingly and trust that our mutually beneficial partnership will continue to grow.

In his speech, Globacom’s Retail Sales Chief, South East and South South, Augustus-ndu Offor, explained that the company supported the festival over the years because of its capacity to boost Nigeria’s tourism industry as well as the need to preserve the country’s traditional values and systems. He emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering Nigerians and explained that, by sponsoring Ofala and other key festivals across the country, Glo is empowering communities to preserve and promote their cultural heritage.

The continued support for cultural festivals such as Ofala has boosted the local economy by attracting tourists and supporting businesses in the surrounding regions. This aligns with the vision of empowerment that MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), a subsidiary of Globacom, was launched this year.