Globacom’s Continued Support: Ofala Festival Shines Bright in 2023
Globacom’s sponsorship of the Ofala Festival of Onitsha has played a pivotal role in its success and growth, making it a popular tourist destination in Nigeria. This was stated by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, while speaking at the 2023 edition of the event at his Ime Obi in Onitsha, Anambra State, over the weekend.
Igwe Achebe, who commended Globacom, for adding value to the people of Onitsha since it took over sponsorship of the festival, said,
Globacom as our principal partner has remained steadfast with us even with the present economic challenges. We thank them exceedingly and trust that our mutually beneficial partnership will continue to grow.
In his speech, Globacom’s Retail Sales Chief, South East and South South, Augustus-ndu Offor, explained that the company supported the festival over the years because of its capacity to boost Nigeria’s tourism industry as well as the need to preserve the country’s traditional values and systems. He emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering Nigerians and explained that, by sponsoring Ofala and other key festivals across the country, Glo is empowering communities to preserve and promote their cultural heritage.
The continued support for cultural festivals such as Ofala has boosted the local economy by attracting tourists and supporting businesses in the surrounding regions. This aligns with the vision of empowerment that MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), a subsidiary of Globacom, was launched this year.
MMPSB, through its G kala wallet, enables the unbanked and underbanked to use their mobile phones to send, save, collect and deposit their money, thereby empowering the financially excluded in society. The 8% interest rate per annum on the G Kala savings account is a good demonstration of the added value the company provides its customers.
One of the personalities at the event was Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who commended Igwe Achebe, the entire indigenes of Onitsha as well as the sponsors for their outstanding contributions towards the success of the event. This, according to him, would complement the government’s efforts in bringing development to the state.
Globacom has sponsored the Ofala Festival since 2011, and it recently extended its partnership for another three years, through 2025.
